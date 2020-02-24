English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
donald trump india visit
2-MIN READ

Is that Heartbeat? Internet Collectively Tries to Decode Trump's Signature on Sabarmati Ashram Diary

File photo of US President Donald Trump.

'To my great friend, Prime Minister Modi – thank you for this wonderful visit,' the US president wrote in the visitor's diary of Sabarmati Ashram.

Anurag Verma
  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: February 24, 2020, 2:24 PM IST
"Trump’s signature is exactly as the sine wave I was trying to generate in the oscillator during my engineering days."

All eyes were glued on US President's Air Force One as Donald Trump along with First Lady Melania Trump touched down at the airport in Ahmedabad on Monday, where they were received by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Trumps joined Modi on a 22-km roadshow which was dotted by thousands of spectators, before heading to Sabarmati Ashram, where the President and First Lady paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi.

There, the two also tried their hands on the iconic charkha before Trump was gifted a marble replica of Gandhi ji’s ‘3 bandar’ (three monkeys).

Before checking off Motera Stadium from his list, Trump thanked Modi for the “wonderful visit”, calling the Indian PM his “great friend”.

“To my great friend, Prime Minister Modi – thank you for this wonderful visit,” the US president wrote in the visitor's diary of Sabarmati Ashram.

While Trump's warm message spread far across, it was his signature on the diary that caught the imagination of the Twitterati.

ECG? Sine wave? Only a chemist could decode Trump's scribble (read: sign) Twitter believed.














