Is that Heartbeat? Internet Collectively Tries to Decode Trump's Signature on Sabarmati Ashram Diary

"Trump’s signature is exactly as the sine wave I was trying to generate in the oscillator during my engineering days."

All eyes were glued on US President's Air Force One as Donald Trump along with First Lady Melania Trump touched down at the airport in Ahmedabad on Monday, where they were received by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Trumps joined Modi on a 22-km roadshow which was dotted by thousands of spectators, before heading to Sabarmati Ashram, where the President and First Lady paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi.

There, the two also tried their hands on the iconic charkha before Trump was gifted a marble replica of Gandhi ji’s ‘3 bandar’ (three monkeys).

Before checking off Motera Stadium from his list, Trump thanked Modi for the “wonderful visit”, calling the Indian PM his “great friend”.

“To my great friend, Prime Minister Modi – thank you for this wonderful visit,” the US president wrote in the visitor's diary of Sabarmati Ashram.

While Trump's warm message spread far across, it was his signature on the diary that caught the imagination of the Twitterati.

ECG? Sine wave? Only a chemist could decode Trump's scribble (read: sign) Twitter believed.





"To My great Friend Prime Minister Modi, Thank You for this wonderful Visit " : US President Trump's message in the visitor's book at Sabarmati Ashram pic.twitter.com/fXJEIkvBv1

— All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) February 24, 2020







I showed Trump's signature to my pharmacist, he gave me medicines for 3 days. #TrumpInIndia pic.twitter.com/s40bMyUgip

— Sagar (@sagarcasm) February 24, 2020







Once In childhood I did same signature like Donald trump but that time my friend called me a potential doctor .#NamasteyTrump pic.twitter.com/DjwrmYmAIu

— JOSH ⚡🇮🇳 (@NobitakaDost) February 24, 2020



Donald Trump's signature looks like when someone scribbles to make a new pen work 😅 #TrumpInIndia #TrumpIndiaVisit #NamasteyTrump pic.twitter.com/g14h6itkw2 — Shaan Haider (@shaanhaider) February 24, 2020









Very gracious of Donald Trump to draw the design of Bandra-Worli sea link instead of his signature. #NamasteyTrump pic.twitter.com/LspkrwrqLN

— Pratik (@fake_engineer7) February 24, 2020



GATE2021: find the rms value of trump's signature. Is it in half wave symmetry?

(2 marks) pic.twitter.com/r7boxBMvHi — TomRosicky (@awkwardarm23) February 24, 2020









Trumps signature also looks like the Bandra-Worli sea link. 😜

— Bollywood Gandu (@BollywoodGandu) February 24, 2020



Trump’s signature is exactly as the sine wave I was trying to generate in the oscillator during my engineering days #TrumpIndiaVisit #TrumpInIndia pic.twitter.com/cN5rV3thYv — Mitesh (@Me2mitesh) February 24, 2020









Why does Trump's signature look like Durgam Cheruvu Hanging Bridge ?#TrumpIndiaVisit pic.twitter.com/jK3PPHoo3r

— Jai Solanki (@ComicAccountant) February 24, 2020



Haan woh sabb toh badhiya hai ki Trump & Modi ji mil rahe in India but what's with Trump's signature looking like an electrocardiogram (ECG) test😂😂 #TrumpInIndia pic.twitter.com/k0eQvNffnC — 😈🎭 (@king_snow008) February 24, 2020





