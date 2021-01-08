'Is That India?': Kerala Park’s Amazing Transformation Leaves Internet Spellbound

Kerala’s tourism minister Kadakampalli Surendran recently inaugurated a park situated in the Karakkad village of Kozhikode (Calicut) district, photos of which have left the internet spellbound.

The park is built in the memory of Sri Vagbhadananda Guru, a renaissance leader in Uralungal. Uralungal Labour Contractors Cooperative Society (ULCCS) did the construction work, which cost Rs. 2.80 crores.

According to a report in The Indian Express, the minister shared photos of the park with paved pathways and modern designs on Twitter and Facebook. The new public space is built along Onchiyam-Nadapuram Road. It was built at a cost of Rs 2.80 crore by the Uralungal Labour Contractors Cooperative Society (ULCCS) which was founded by the renaissance leader himself.

Vagbhatananda Park at Karakkad, Vadakara is now open to public.The park is built by @KeralaTourism dept. in memory of renaissance hero & social reformer Vagbhatananda guru. The park has leisure center, gym, badminton court, public well, toilet &; sidewalk among other facilities. pic.twitter.com/gB50sIGtsn — Kadakampally Surendran (@kadakampalli) January 6, 2021

The park has been constructed as a model for the State government initiative to re-develop public places which reflect the culture of those respective regions. The new park boasts of well-paved sidewalks, a badminton court, an open stage and a children’s park among other amenities. It also has small "huts" scattered along the area for visitors to rest.

Keeping up with the times, the public space also has paths and toilets that have been designed to accommodate the differently-abled, including toilets, reported The Indian Express. The park also has pathways for those using wheelchairs and

A small #Kerala village near Vadakara saying aao kabhi haveli pe. pic.twitter.com/rAXwPWpoUA — Nandagopal Rajan (@nandu79) January 6, 2021

have tactile signage to aid the visually impaired.

Ever since its inauguration by the minister on January 5, netizens have been sharing photos of the park. Several have praised the initiative with superlatives for the efforts which were put into making this happen.

One user commented on the photos and wrote, ‘A small #Kerala village near Vadakara saying aao kabhi haveli pe’.

Another compared it to a ‘remote village in Scandinavia,’ While adding to hopefully visit the place someday.

For a second, I thought it was some remote village in the Scandinavian. Hopefully I will get to visit this place someday! https://t.co/QV7tGVJouI — Rohan Bhowmick (@militant_monk_) January 6, 2021

Praising the park as a ‘role model’ which can be instrumental in creating a ‘huge demand in building infrastructure capital by government,’ commented another user.

A role model which can demand huge infrastructure capital by government. #NewIndia #DecadeGoals https://t.co/qQxuztGFo8 — Aksrock (@aksrock) January 7, 2021

IAS officer P Bala Kiran too commented that transforming such urban spaces with ‘strong pedestrian facilities’ are badly needed in these times. He also added to be proud to have ‘implemented one such project’.

Transformative Urban spaces with strong pedestrian facilities need of the hour. We are proud to have implemented one such project Vagbhatananda park at Vadakara, Kozhikode district. https://t.co/eb6G1v481L — P Bala Kiran. IAS (@balakiran_ias) January 6, 2021

Commending the location ‘giving feel’ of an international location, another user commented.

Giving feel of nothing less than an international location. https://t.co/6niu5WuZhs — Nitin Bhatnagar (@nitinbhatnagaar) January 6, 2021

An elaborate parking facility has been arranged, while the bus stop, fish market and a well along the road have been integrated to be part of the park. The park has also been designed in a way that will not impact traffic in any way.