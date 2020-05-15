Is that Red John Smiling in the Kitchen? The Mentalist Fans Are Going to Love This

One thing that has happened after the imposition of lockdown is that people, in general, have started acknowledging small things that make them laugh.

In a rather funny incident, a man took to social media to share the picture of a pan and spatula on which a smiley had unintentionally formed with pieces of pasta.

He captioned the photo as, "my wife witnessed a miracle today & yelled across the house with an urgency that had me sprinting. I thought something terrible had happened but when I came into the kitchen she said: Look”.

my wife witnessed a miracle today & yelled across the house with an urgency that had me sprinting. I thought something terrible had happened but when i came into the kitchen she said: Look... pic.twitter.com/KHw0XsQLJU — Matthew Burnside (@MatthewBurnsid7) May 12, 2020

Curiously, the snap got people talking about the serial killer Red John in Simon Baker starrer detective series The Mentalist. In the series, Red John would draw a smiley near the body of his kill.

Red John is back pic.twitter.com/OMzao3Lx9o — L o r e (@LoreLain_4) May 13, 2020

Meanwhile, a lot of people also shared similar incidents of smiley being formed with their food and beverage items. Take a look at a few of these reactions:

We had a demonic lemon on our tree. pic.twitter.com/ExKcmyLufV — Laurel Murray (@LaurelMurray) May 13, 2020