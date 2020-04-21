BUZZ

2-MIN READ

'Is That Thanos?' Kapil Dev Goes All Out, Shaves Head in New Quarantine Look

Kapil Dev. Photos tweeted by Chetan Sharma / @chetans1987.

Kapil Dev. Photos tweeted by Chetan Sharma / @chetans1987.

Former Indian captain and legendary all-rounder Kapil Dev's new look was revealed on Twitter where he is seen posing with a shaved head.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: April 21, 2020, 8:41 AM IST
A day after Sachin Tendulkar posted pictures of trimming his own hair amid the COVID-19 lockdown, former India captain and legendary all-rounder Kapil Dev's new look was revealed on Twitter where he is seen posing with a shaved head. India's first World Cup-winning captain was also seen sporting a sunglass and wearing a black blazer as he looked dashing.

Kapil had previously urged countrymen to stay indoors during the lockdown which according to him has become the "lifeline for mankind" amid the coronavirus pandemic.

According to Kapil, during the lockdown which has been imposed to stop the spread of novel coronavirus, people should stay at home as that is the least they can do to combat the disease which has claimed thousands of lives across the world.

Seeing the legendary all-rounder sporting an all-new look had fans in disbelief.

Batting legend Tendulkar had also posted about his new hairdo on Instagram recently.

"From playing square cuts to doing my own hair cuts, have always enjoyed doing different things. How's my new hairdo looking @aalimhakim & @nandan_v_naik?' Sachin captioned the image where he is trying to cut his own hair with a trimmer.

Previously, India skipper Virat Kohli was also seen taking a haircut from actress wife Anushka Sharma during the lockdown period.

The deadly virus has virtually brought the world to a standstill with everyone confined to their homes and all activities including almost all sports stopped for the time being. The Indian Premier League has also been postponed and there are doubts about the T20 World Cup scheduled later this year in Australia.

(With IANS inputs)

