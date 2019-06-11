Take the pledge to vote

Is the Diamond Moving or Not? Internet’s New Optical Illusion Will Leave You Feeling Confused

It uses a series of flashing lights behind the image to trick the viewer’s brain into thinking the is ‘diamond’ is moving up, down, left and right.

Trending Desk

Updated:June 11, 2019, 10:28 AM IST
Have you seen a diamond which is stationary but appears to be moving? An optical illusion, which researchers believe can be a valuable tool for “tests of spatial contrast, temporal contrast, contrast gain, and color contrast”, has left the Internet baffled.

Dubbed the Perpetual Diamond, the illusion will make you think that the diamond is moving up and down, left and right on the screen, even though it is completely still.

The optical illusion was created by researchers Oliver Flynn and Arthur Shapiro from the American University in Washington DC, as per the BBC reports.

It uses a series of flashing lights behind the image to trick the viewer’s brain into thinking the is ‘diamond’ is moving up, down, left and right, according to the BBC.

It was shared on Twitter by Arthur Shapiro, who wrote: "The diamond remains fixed in one place but appears to move up, down, left, or, right. See how far away you can be from your screen before the effect goes away."




“The motion process is the same as reverse-phi; it is the 4afc configuration that is (perhaps) useful. The cool part is that the motion direction can be resolved when the edges have a thickness of 1 sec (!) of visual angle. Try it out,” he explained in a comment on his post.




Shapiro’s tweet has gone viral, collecting nearly 3,000 retweets and over 5,000 likes.
