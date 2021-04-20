Is the Microbial World including Viruses Changing Too?

Over the years, the animal kingdom has been growingly exposed to the dangers of multiple environmental crises that have led to the reduction of their numbers. Adding to it is the world of microbes and a recent study shows that the global direction in which the microbial, including viral, biodiversity is headed is unknown.

David S. Thaler, the guest investigator at Rockefeller University’s Program for the Human Environment (PHE), has noted in a recently published paper the “clearly downward” trajectory of plant and animal diversity already documented by scientists but he said whether the microbial life is changing or not is “a complete unknown”. He said his paper asks this question that has profound implications for everyone: Is the microbial life, including viruses, changing too? And if it is, in which direction and how fast?

Thaler, who works at the University of Basel, Switzerland, says he learnt through his study that some species have recently become extinct, and many exist in fewer numbers, with an estimated one million facing extinction within decades.

He said his paper does not offer “protocols” to solve the problem but tries to frame it as an interesting and possibly important question on which progress is possible.

“Microbes can also become extinct, smallpox virus being an example,” he said.

But if some or all parts of microbial diversity are relentlessly increasing, then survey approaches may be too slow to ever catch up. Pointing towards the rapid mutation of the SARS-Cov-2 virus that causes COVID-19, Thaler said we know very little about microbial diversity. In other words, he added, we don’t know if microbial diversity is increasing, decreasing, or staying the same.

In the paper, Thaler outlined methods that can help better understand microbial diversity – DNA technologies such as single-molecule or single-cell sequencing may be able to decode the pace of microbial evolution.

Understanding this pattern is crucial, he said in the paper, as humanity is dependent on the roles microbes play in our ecosystems. Microbes literally make our planet habitable, he concluded.

