Is the Same Food Different in US and UK? Blogger's Revelations Leave Internet Shocked

Ever wondered if food items in the United Kingdom taste different than their American counterparts? Turns out, they do.

Author and Instagrammer Vani Hari has been researching the difference in the taste of edible items sold in the UK and the United States with identical packaging but are indeed made if completely different ingredients.

"It's so interesting to see this perspective of our work from the UK! When I investigated the differences between European and American food products, I was disgusted. As soon as I found this out, I wanted everyone to know about it," Hari wrote in an emphatic post on Instagram.

For instance, Heinz ketchup in the UK is made directly from tomatoes while in the United States, it's made out of tomato concentrate.

And that's far from being the only one. Hari made a list of popular food items such as McDonald's French Fries, Mountain Dew, Doritos, Quaker Oats and Kellogs' Frosties among others and found all that each contained a distinctly different set of ingredients in the UK and US.

Hari found that many of the American versions of the products contained artificial colours, additives and flavouring agents that were missing in their European counterparts.

Hari, who is also known as the 'Food Babe', first wrote about the discrepancies in her 2019 book 'Feeding You Lies: How to Unravel the Food Industry's Playbook and Reclaim Your Health'. Now, the author thinks food companies are taking note.

Addressing her readers on Instagram, Hari stated that some of the brands she wrote about have changed dramatically since then.

"Quaker now uses REAL STRAWBERRIES in their American version of oats, and it’s now very similar to the U.K. version without Red 40 and artificial flavors made from petroleum," Hari wrote.

Hari's post drew over 6,000 likes and many commented that they had also spotted the difference.

"Reminds me of the time when we took our US friends to Ireland and they tasted European eggs and bacon for the first time. I will never forget their faces. Like they've never tasted it before," one Instagrammer wrote. "Wow. Why does there have to be so many more bad ingredients in US foods?" wrote another.