Is the World Around Us a Simulation? Here's Why We May Never Find Out

The simulation theory continues to be one of the compelling philosophical thinkings that question the ultimate nature of the reality we experience. Movies like The Matrix only go on to show how such a reality could manifest itself in the future or probably is already taking place. The idea that everything we know and experience, including reality itself is a simulation created by some unseen and unknowable entity is known as the simulation hypothesis, which was first proposed by Swedish professor Nick Bostrom in 2003, as per Livescience.com. The idea is quite thought-provoking and has even got Elon Musk, CEO of SpaceX, openly advocating the concept. Even astronomer Neil DeGrasse Tyson gave the simulation theory a 50-50 chance.

However, there are many who question the practicality of the theory. In a condensed form, Bostrom’s theory suggests that one of the following must be true:

Option A: We reach the point where we can make a simulation indistinguishable from the natural world. So we devised one.

Option B: We acquire the technology to make one, but for some reason, no one ever does.

Option C: We never reach that point because humans become extinct before we can build one.

Even though there are many years to be covered before we see the culmination of option A, but advances in technology like the upcoming metaverse and virtual worlds like Facebook’s Meta show us a glimpse that such a reality is possible. However, in 2017, Brian Eggleston, an undergraduate systems analysis student at Stanford University, discovered a major flaw in Bostrom's accounting. Eggleston says that the future ability of our descendants to create simulated universes does not tell us anything about whether we are in a simulation. According to Eggleston, we cannot use the future numbers to calculate odds whether we are organic beings or virtual beings. If we cannot calculate the odds, we do not have a trilemma and thus cannot say anything more.

We can only rely on our past to see if there is any “glitch in the matrix” to see if we are in a simulated world. Since we have not uncovered any such evidence yet, we can only speculate.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Union Budget 2022 updates here.