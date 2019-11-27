'Is There a Doctor On-board?' Memes on Parents Roasting their Non-Doc Kids Take Flight

No matter how successful a career you have, your parents are going to, at some point, express their disappointment in your life's choices. And no, we are not talking about just desi parents. Taking a cue from this, Twitter has blessed us with "disappointed parents on flight" meme none of us was waiting for but equally appreciate nonetheless.

Not long time ago, in an interview with Sean Evans on wildly popular YouTube show "Hot Ones", Hangover actor, comedian, and licensed medical doctor Ken Jeong revealed that he had to stop the show and switch on his "Doc mode" during a comedy routine, when a member in audience suffered from a seizure.

But you are no Ken Jeong.

More recently, Dr Zhang Hong aboard China Southern Airways flight CZ3009 rescued an elderly passenger from severe abdominal pain and possible complications by sucking almost a litre of urine from his bladder. This was several thousand feet in the air.

Now, assuming that you are not a doctor by profession and aboard this hypothetical flight with your disappointed folks and say there's a medical emergency -- you'll find the following memes as relatable as they get.

Don't get it? Here you go:

FLIGHT ATTENDANT: we have a passenger who needs medical attention, is there a doctor on this flight? MY IMMIGRANT MOM (pointing at me): my son could’ve been one if he had applied himself instead of disappointing the family — Bob Vulfov (@bobvulfov) November 30, 2018

Although the "disappointed parent" meme has been around for a while now, Twitter account, that goes by the handle @thedad, resurrected the format with a fresh take.

Flight attendant: Is there a doctor on this flight? Dad: *nudging me* that should've been you Me: Not now Dad Dad: Not asking for a YouTuber to help, are they? Me: Dad, there's a medical emergency happening right now Dad: Go and see if "what up guys" helps — The Dad (@thedad) November 22, 2019

Journalists, cinematographers, PhDs, among others, came up with their own versions.

Flight attendant: Is there a doctor onboard? Dad: *nudging me* that should've been you Me: Not now Dad Dad: Not asking for a Product Manager to help, are they? Me: Dad, there's a medical emergency happening right now Dad: Go and see if “let’s have a follow-up meeting" helps — Laura Gao ✌️ (@heylauragao) November 26, 2019

Flight attendant: Is there a doctor on this flight? Dad: *nudging me* that should've been you Me: Not now Dad Dad: Not asking for a cinematographer to help, are they? Me: Dad, there's a medical emergency happening right now Dad: Go and see if “moody lighting" helps — Jackson Hayes (@jacksonhvisuals) November 26, 2019

Flight Attendant: Is there a doctor on this flight? Dad: *looks at me proudly* Me: *raises hand* Flight Attendant: We have a person in need of urgent medical assistance... Me: Dad: Me: Dad: Me: I’m not that kind of doctor — David Steppenbeck, PhD (@dsteppenbeck) November 27, 2019

flight attendant: is there a doctor onboard? dad: *nudging me* that should've been you me: not now dad dad: not asking for a Chosen One to help, are they? me: dad, there's a medical emergency happening right now dad: go and see if “brooding and self-deprecating humor” helps — The Percy Jackson Musical is ON BROADWAY!! (@LTMusical) November 26, 2019

Flight attendant: Is there a doctor onboard? Dad: *nudging me* thats your cue Me: Right! *gets up to help* Dad: *proud* Me: *pours ants on injured individual* Dad: *proud cries* — Nasidoe 🌺 (@entobird) November 26, 2019

Flight attendant: Is there a doctor on this flight? Dad: *nudging me* that should've been you Me: Not now Dad Dad: Not asking for a journalist to help, are they? Me: Dad, there's a medical emergency happening right now Dad: Go and see if “finding a second source" helps — A$AP JOURNO (@lostblackboy) November 26, 2019

Flight attendant: Is there a doctor on this flight? Dad: *nudging me* that should've been you Me: Not now Dad Dad: Not asking for a law prof to help, are they? Me: Dad, there's a medical emergency happening now Dad: Go and see if a 25,000-word essay no one will read helps — Steve Vladeck (@steve_vladeck) November 27, 2019

Flight attendant: Is there a doctor onboard? Me: Yes, I have a PhD in Computer Science Dad: *nudging me* not a real doctor tho are you? Me: Not now Dad Dad: Not an MD. That’s what they’re asking for Flight attendant: this gentleman needs to install Adobe Acrobat on his laptop — Stu (@StuFlemingNZ) November 26, 2019

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.