Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Buzz
3-min read

'Is There a Doctor On-board?' Memes on Parents Roasting their Non-Doc Kids Take Flight

Assuming that you are not a doctor by profession and aboard a hypothetical flight with your disappointed folks, where a medical emergency takes place-- you'll find the following memes relatable.

Anurag Verma | News18.com

Updated:November 27, 2019, 12:26 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
'Is There a Doctor On-board?' Memes on Parents Roasting their Non-Doc Kids Take Flight
Representative image / Hindi News18.

No matter how successful a career you have, your parents are going to, at some point, express their disappointment in your life's choices. And no, we are not talking about just desi parents. Taking a cue from this, Twitter has blessed us with "disappointed parents on flight" meme none of us was waiting for but equally appreciate nonetheless.

Not long time ago, in an interview with Sean Evans on wildly popular YouTube show "Hot Ones", Hangover actor, comedian, and licensed medical doctor Ken Jeong revealed that he had to stop the show and switch on his "Doc mode" during a comedy routine, when a member in audience suffered from a seizure.

But you are no Ken Jeong.

 

More recently, Dr Zhang Hong aboard China Southern Airways flight CZ3009 rescued an elderly passenger from severe abdominal pain and possible complications by sucking almost a litre of urine from his bladder. This was several thousand feet in the air.

Now, assuming that you are not a doctor by profession and aboard this hypothetical flight with your disappointed folks and say there's a medical emergency -- you'll find the following memes as relatable as they get.

Don't get it? Here you go:

Although the "disappointed parent" meme has been around for a while now, Twitter account, that goes by the handle @thedad, resurrected the format with a fresh take.

Journalists, cinematographers, PhDs, among others, came up with their own versions.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram