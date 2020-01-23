'Is This 1920's?' Manish Malhotra's Design for New Mumbai Police Uniform Gets Mocked on Twitter

Manish Malhotra's designs are known not just in India, but worldwide for their unique designs and 'royal' appeal.

While considered great for wedding attire, it may have been a misstep after Mumbai Police's new uniform was designed by Malhotra.

To mark the upcoming 70th Republic Day celebrations, the Mumbai police is bringing back its Mounted Police Unit. For the horse-back mounted unit, which has seen a gap of 88 years, Malhotra was designated was appointed to design the new uniform.

The newly-designed uniform is a navy blue sherwani suit that is embellished with intricate silver threadwork and is paired with white pants. The uniform also has a blue peshwa hat.

It has elaborate shoulder epaulettes that make it look royal, Malhotra told IANS. It is paired with the traditional Maratha warrior pagdi with a gold dori wrapped around it and has traditional Indian breeches as a pair of bottoms. There's a gold sash and a red velvet cummerband that all sums up to be a royal policemen look on the horse, he added.

Mumbai police shared the pictures on their Twitter handle.

The design, however, drew sharp criticism from desi Netizens who felt the design made it seem like we were still in "colonial rule."

And this is how our 'Colonial Mindset' still reflects in our mentality. — Swanand Karmarkar (@swanand220) January 20, 2020

I feel like we are still under the influence of East India Company/British Colonial Rule. How much money did @ManishMalhotra charged for this Colonial Design?? ‍♂️#ColonialHangover pic.twitter.com/fT9zfJR1PC — Pavan Sista (@pavan_sista) January 20, 2020

We are not In Imperial Age, Currently we are in Technology (Information) Age. — Good Omen (@iamchetansharma) January 20, 2020

I hope this is just a ceremonial uniform and not their daily duty uniform. Don't want our heroes to look like jesters on the streets of Mumbai.. — Rexson Rodrigues (@RexsonRodrigues) January 20, 2020

By looking at the uniform I can say that this unit will have less impact on law and order but significant impact on selfie crowd! The uniform looks more ceremonial than functional. — Kuldip Gyaneswar (@kuldipgyaneswar) January 20, 2020

I feel it's a noble idea for mounted unit to be a part of Mumbai Police for patrolling and maintenance of Law and Order. Seriously doubt whether the riders will be comfortable in this uniform in Mumbai's sweaty weather.Also, Animals must be properly taken care of... — Prasad Waydande (@waydande_prasad) January 20, 2020

what a crap like design, they are not looking like policemen. but looking like extras from a movie set. wastage of public money. i dont pay my taxes to finance joker like police costumes from an expensive designers. — Neel Chatterjee (@neel_kanth89) January 21, 2020

According to Maharashtra’s Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, the mounted policemen will be effective in patrolling during protests. The first unit will include a police sub-inspector, an assistant sub-inspector, four head constables and 32 riders holding constable rank, reports The Indian Express. Whether these outfits will be constant, is still unsure.

