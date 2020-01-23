Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

'Is This 1920's?' Manish Malhotra's Design for New Mumbai Police Uniform Gets Mocked on Twitter

The newly-designed uniform is a navy blue sherwani suit that is embellished with intricate silver threadwork and is paired with white pants. The uniform also has a blue peshwa hat.

Raka Mukherjee | News18.com@RakaMukherjeee

Updated:January 23, 2020, 2:16 PM IST
'Is This 1920's?' Manish Malhotra's Design for New Mumbai Police Uniform Gets Mocked on Twitter
Image credits: Mumbai police/Twitter.

Manish Malhotra's designs are known not just in India, but worldwide for their unique designs and 'royal' appeal.

While considered great for wedding attire, it may have been a misstep after Mumbai Police's new uniform was designed by Malhotra.

To mark the upcoming 70th Republic Day celebrations, the Mumbai police is bringing back its Mounted Police Unit. For the horse-back mounted unit, which has seen a gap of 88 years, Malhotra was designated was appointed to design the new uniform.

The newly-designed uniform is a navy blue sherwani suit that is embellished with intricate silver threadwork and is paired with white pants. The uniform also has a blue peshwa hat.

It has elaborate shoulder epaulettes that make it look royal, Malhotra told IANS. It is paired with the traditional Maratha warrior pagdi with a gold dori wrapped around it and has traditional Indian breeches as a pair of bottoms. There's a gold sash and a red velvet cummerband that all sums up to be a royal policemen look on the horse, he added.

Mumbai police shared the pictures on their Twitter handle.

The design, however, drew sharp criticism from desi Netizens who felt the design made it seem like we were still in "colonial rule."

According to Maharashtra’s Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, the mounted policemen will be effective in patrolling during protests. The first unit will include a police sub-inspector, an assistant sub-inspector, four head constables and 32 riders holding constable rank, reports The Indian Express. Whether these outfits will be constant, is still unsure.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

