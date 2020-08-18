'Is This a Hairband?' Kanye West's New Yeezy Sunglasses Get Trolled on Twitter

Rapper Kanye West, who is now also an aspiring presidential candidate, shared the first glimpse of his brand Yeezy's new sunglasses on Twitter. The sunglasses look pretty unconventional and in fact look like a hairband.

The Twitterati were left confused and amused owing to the appearance of the West's sunglasses from the latest Yeezy-Gap partnership and started reacting to it in the comments section.

Some people compared these unconventional sunglasses to hairbands and others to Cyclops from the X-Men comics. But most of the people were left puzzled as to how one could see through the sunglasses.

Take a look at some of the reactions:

I used to do this with my goody headbands back in the early 80s. Along w paperclips on my fingertips as long nails lol @fatrabbits5 — DollaBill725 (@DollaBill725) August 15, 2020

how do they work — Cryptic (@CrypticNoOne) August 15, 2020

Can they see? — ً (@NYYDJ2) August 15, 2020

Based off Inuit and Yupik snow goggles? pic.twitter.com/fLrETQj2OF — Rodknee #BLM (@RodneyE_) August 16, 2020

Ain’t that a headband? — Shy The Last Targaryen (@thatguyshy20) August 15, 2020

Let’s give credit where credit is due y’all #StarTrek pic.twitter.com/dgGcXddZUf — Jeremiah Haze (@JHaze87) August 15, 2020

Hair bands for eye wear lol she may have a hard time seeing in those #getsomesleep — Wash Your Freakin Hands (@purplevivi) August 15, 2020

West shared several pictures of the sunglasses with product details. However, the company is yet to make an official confirmation about it.