1-MIN READ

'Is This a Hairband?' Kanye West's New Yeezy Sunglasses Get Trolled on Twitter

Image of the sunglasses shared by Kanye West on Twitter.

Image of the sunglasses shared by Kanye West on Twitter.

The Twitterati were left confused and amused owing to the appearance of the West's sunglasses from the latest Yeezy-Gap partnership.

Buzz Staff
  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: August 18, 2020, 11:07 AM IST
Rapper Kanye West, who is now also an aspiring presidential candidate, shared the first glimpse of his brand Yeezy's new sunglasses on Twitter. The sunglasses look pretty unconventional and in fact look like a hairband.

The Twitterati were left confused and amused owing to the appearance of the West's sunglasses from the latest Yeezy-Gap partnership and started reacting to it in the comments section.

Some people compared these unconventional sunglasses to hairbands and others to Cyclops from the X-Men comics. But most of the people were left puzzled as to how one could see through the sunglasses.

Take a look at some of the reactions:

West shared several pictures of the sunglasses with product details. However, the company is yet to make an official confirmation about it.

