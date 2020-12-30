News18 Logo

Is This End of Humanity Dance? Watching Robots Shake Their Legs is How We Are Ending 2020

Matroid CEO Reza Zadeh shared a video clip of dancing robots asking the Twitterati if that makes the machines 'less intimidating'. Elon Musk didn't quite agreee. And the Internet had manu opinions.

Buzz Staff

Future is here, almost. Robots are dispensing medical duties, writing news, covering events. Artificial Intelligence is making its mark in fields like education, medicine, etc. However, there is some apprehension with regard to robots.

We can partially blame sci-fi movies for showing the robots as machines that can be programmed for mass destruction. But to many, the structure and the lack of emotions, and the mechanized nature make robots intimidating. But what if the robots laugh or maybe dance? Will they be less intimidating? That is what Matroid CEO Reza Zadeh tried to address in his latest tweet.

Zadeh shared a video clip of dancing robots. "It's pretty awesome how dancing makes robots less intimidating," he wrote in the tweet.

What a sight to see robots dancing with you in a pub, in ballroom, or just a desi wedding party!

Zadeh's tweet caught Tesla boss Elon Musk's eye too as he replied to it. We don't know if Musk's "less" in the reply meant that dancing could do more for robotics or that it adds more eerie feel to robots moving around.

"I'd be worried if someone hooked up a neuralink to BD. Then all of human evil could be amplified through those limbs. Happy to talk offline," Zadeh wrote in his reply to Musk.

But, the dancing robots aren't making them less intimidating and people are seeing them as murderous machines threatening human race. Take a look:

What do you think about dancing robots?


