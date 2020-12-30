Is This End of Humanity Dance? Watching Robots Shake Their Legs is How We Are Ending 2020

Future is here, almost. Robots are dispensing medical duties, writing news, covering events. Artificial Intelligence is making its mark in fields like education, medicine, etc. However, there is some apprehension with regard to robots.

We can partially blame sci-fi movies for showing the robots as machines that can be programmed for mass destruction. But to many, the structure and the lack of emotions, and the mechanized nature make robots intimidating. But what if the robots laugh or maybe dance? Will they be less intimidating? That is what Matroid CEO Reza Zadeh tried to address in his latest tweet.

Zadeh shared a video clip of dancing robots. "It's pretty awesome how dancing makes robots less intimidating," he wrote in the tweet.

It's pretty awesome how dancing makes robots less intimidating. Looking forward to seeing more nontrivial Machine Learning on these robots. Credit: Boston Dynamics. pic.twitter.com/wnB2i9qhdQ — Reza Zadeh (@Reza_Zadeh) December 29, 2020

What a sight to see robots dancing with you in a pub, in ballroom, or just a desi wedding party!

Zadeh's tweet caught Tesla boss Elon Musk's eye too as he replied to it. We don't know if Musk's "less" in the reply meant that dancing could do more for robotics or that it adds more eerie feel to robots moving around.

Less? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 29, 2020

"I'd be worried if someone hooked up a neuralink to BD. Then all of human evil could be amplified through those limbs. Happy to talk offline," Zadeh wrote in his reply to Musk.

We've known BD could do these moves for a few years. The dancing is making those moves less terrifying. See eg https://t.co/pSnkVSTXGPI'd be worried if someone hooked up a neuralink to BD. Then all of human evil could be amplified through those limbs. Happy to talk offline. — Reza Zadeh (@Reza_Zadeh) December 29, 2020

But, the dancing robots aren't making them less intimidating and people are seeing them as murderous machines threatening human race. Take a look:

That is the “I ended humanity” end zone dance. — Megan the Klutz (@msmeganl) December 29, 2020

This makes them look less intimidating to you? Yikes. All I see is robots gloating. — Helen Kennedy (@HelenKennedy) December 29, 2020

Less threatening?Now they've been programmed to dance on our graves! — BrandonDonkey (@RealBrandonDonk) December 29, 2020

This doesn’t make them less frightening at all. If they can dance like that then can also flawlessly execute martial/combat arts — JT (@jerryteixeira) December 29, 2020

can't wait for one of these robots to dance right through my front door and arrest me — Sam Nastase (@samnastase) December 29, 2020

Boston Dynamics appears to have invented Sunny Deol https://t.co/hNnl1TvQAc — Samit Basu (@samitbasu) December 30, 2020

This is how they’ll dance on our graves. https://t.co/ArH3gcxBY3 — Senator Briggs (@Briggs) December 30, 2020

Nope. This is perhaps the scariest thing I’ve seen on the internets all year. https://t.co/wbm3ezbVkw — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) December 30, 2020

What do you think about dancing robots?