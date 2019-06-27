Is This Fan's Design Better Than the Official 2020 Tokyo Olympics Logo?

When it comes to the Olympic games, the logo is one of the most crucial aspects of the game. After all, it extends a unique identity to the game.

The official logo that has been selected for the 2020 Olympics to be held in Tokyo consists of checkered patterns which have always been considered traditional. According to the official website, such patterns have always been considered to be symbols of elegance and sophistication.

However, after the official logo was revealed, a lot of people criticised it and called it boring.

A designer named Daren Newman has come up with an alternative. Check it out:

The logo is quite remarkable in nature because it incorporates the country's flags into the iconic Olympic rings itself. Less is truly more, as Newman illustrates. His logo is simple and to the point and conveys the message.

The year AND the country's flag incorporated into the rings??? True power. — Maya (@mmmayawolfy) June 26, 2019

if they don't pay you and use this they are crazy, this is GENIUS — ruffboi 🌹🌺 (@ruffboimags) June 26, 2019

This not the final logo? They should. Great job here man — allez`deReds (@LimbargoVenn) June 26, 2019

I mean I love the strong imagery, this is just self explanatory and anyone no matter who it is can immediately tell what this logo is for. Great work! — Oscar S (@wizardofosc) June 26, 2019

@Tokyo2020 here’s the logo you should be using — KARL WARDEN (@KarlWarden) June 26, 2019

Was instantly disappointed when I found out this wasn’t the real one. They’d be stupid not to use it. — james (@ceilingsandeyes) June 26, 2019

What do you think? Is this unofficial logo better than the official one?