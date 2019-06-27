Take the pledge to vote

Is This Fan's Design Better Than the Official 2020 Tokyo Olympics Logo?

However, after the official logo was revealed, a lot of people criticised it and called it boring.

Jashodhara Mukherjee | News18.com

Updated:June 27, 2019, 2:36 PM IST
Is This Fan's Design Better Than the Official 2020 Tokyo Olympics Logo?
However, after the official logo was revealed, a lot of people criticised it and called it boring.
When it comes to the Olympic games, the logo is one of the most crucial aspects of the game. After all, it extends a unique identity to the game.

The official logo that has been selected for the 2020 Olympics to be held in Tokyo consists of checkered patterns which have always been considered traditional. According to the official website, such patterns have always been considered to be symbols of elegance and sophistication.

However, after the official logo was revealed, a lot of people criticised it and called it boring.

A designer named Daren Newman has come up with an alternative. Check it out:

The logo is quite remarkable in nature because it incorporates the country's flags into the iconic Olympic rings itself. Less is truly more, as Newman illustrates. His logo is simple and to the point and conveys the message.

What do you think? Is this unofficial logo better than the official one?

