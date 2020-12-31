'Is This for Real?': Siberian Man's Photo of Frozen Egg and Noodles in the Air Goes Viral

Most of the people worldwide are facing some strong winter weather. And most of them are also sharing their experiences of how the chilling weather is turning out to be on social media. One such user from Siberia, a cold region of Russia, posted a picture of their frozen noodles and eggs on twitter. Captioning the picture, the user named Oleg wrote, "Today it's -45C (-49F) in my hometown Novosibirsk, Siberia."

The picture shows snow covered streets in the background as the food on the table lies frozen. The fork with noodles is half suspended in the air as if the cold temperature overpowered gravity. The egg is also lying in the air, half suspended. The tweet has garnered over 60.2k likes

Today it's -45C (-49F) in my hometown Novodibirsk, Siberia. pic.twitter.com/EGxyrRqdE2 — Oleg (@olegsvn) December 27, 2020

In the following tweet, Oleg further talked about his experience with harsh cold conditions and said that when he was in the Army and the temperature dropped to -57 degree Celsius, he could not ignite the gasoline and it was quite hard to start a fire. He then said that he along with his fellow soldiers burnt wooden fencing during the cold night to survive.

The tweet has got some hilarious reactions from users around the world. One user commented how the tweet got her speechless since she is in Nigeria at 26 degrees Celsius and she is shouting that it is cold.

Wow I'm speechless and here i am in Nigeria at 26C I'm shouting its so cold. — Ezinne M. Ukobasi (@Ziniiex) December 30, 2020

Another user from Spain commented, "And here in Spain there are people crying at 0°C." An Indian user commented that he realised that he was feeling cold for no reason in Udaipur, Rajasthan.

I was feeling cold here for no reason.... udaipur rajasthan — anuj kothari (@anujkothari789) December 30, 2020

A shivering user from New Delhi uploaded a screenshot of the temperature of the city and wrote that they are wearing two sweaters, a jacket, and two layers of socks under their cozy blanket and still shivering.

Terry Christmas, another user commented that at his place, the temperature is -13 degree Celsius. He further wrote that on a previous day, when he was walking out of a mall to his ride, he felt like crying because of the temperature and the frigid wind.

Uumpf. That's colder than my trip to seoul — JokerfiedMalayPolEcon (@malaypolecon) December 30, 2020

The Siberian region of Russia is known for its bone-chilling winters as the region is almost a permafrost. Staying in a region like that definitely requires dedication and will to go through all the extreme cold conditions. Homes in Siberian city of Yakutsk are made on stilts in order to not melt the permafrost. ‘Yakutsk’ in Russian means the city on legs.