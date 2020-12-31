News18 Logo

buzz

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18» News»Buzz»'Is This for Real?': Siberian Man's Photo of Frozen Egg and Noodles in the Air Goes Viral
2-MIN READ

'Is This for Real?': Siberian Man's Photo of Frozen Egg and Noodles in the Air Goes Viral

Photo: Twitter

Photo: Twitter

The Siberian region of Russia is known for its bone-chilling winters as the region is almost a permafrost. Staying in a region like that definitely requires dedication and will to go through all the extreme cold conditions.

Most of the people worldwide are facing some strong winter weather. And most of them are also sharing their experiences of how the chilling weather is turning out to be on social media. One such user from Siberia, a cold region of Russia, posted a picture of their frozen noodles and eggs on twitter. Captioning the picture, the user named Oleg wrote, "Today it's -45C (-49F) in my hometown Novosibirsk, Siberia."

The picture shows snow covered streets in the background as the food on the table lies frozen. The fork with noodles is half suspended in the air as if the cold temperature overpowered gravity. The egg is also lying in the air, half suspended. The tweet has garnered over 60.2k likes

In the following tweet, Oleg further talked about his experience with harsh cold conditions and said that when he was in the Army and the temperature dropped to -57 degree Celsius, he could not  ignite the gasoline and it was quite hard to start a fire. He then said that he along with his fellow soldiers  burnt wooden fencing during the cold night to survive.

The tweet has got some hilarious reactions from users around the world. One user commented how the tweet got her speechless since she is in Nigeria at 26 degrees Celsius and she is shouting that it is cold.

Another user from Spain commented, "And here in Spain there are people crying at 0°C." An Indian user commented that he realised that he was feeling cold for no reason in Udaipur, Rajasthan.

A shivering user from New Delhi uploaded a screenshot of the temperature of the city and wrote that they are wearing two sweaters, a jacket, and two layers of socks under their cozy blanket and still shivering.

Terry Christmas, another user commented that at his place, the temperature is -13 degree Celsius. He further wrote that on a previous day, when he was walking out of a mall to his ride, he felt like crying because of the temperature and the frigid wind.

The Siberian region of Russia is known for its bone-chilling winters as the region is almost a permafrost. Staying in a region like that definitely requires dedication and will to go through all the extreme cold conditions. Homes in Siberian city of Yakutsk are made on stilts in order to not melt the permafrost. ‘Yakutsk’ in Russian means the city on legs.


Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...