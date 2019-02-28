Is This 'Grass-Fed Ghee-Oil' the Next 'Chai Tea'? Indians on Twitter Think So
After chai-tea, and naan-bread, comes the new ghee-oil.
After chai-tea, and naan-bread, comes the new ghee-oil.
'Chai = tea', as people have tried to explain before and failed, but non-Indians often continue to call India's most popular drink by two words meaning the same exact thing.
The same way chai is familiar, ghee is also no foreign object to desi households. A Los Angeles based company, Fourth and Heart, took the traditional ghee you know, and mixed it with other oils. And then they presented 'Grass-fed Ghee oil.'
And Indians were definitely not pleased.
According to the company's website, the ghee comes from grass-fed and pasture raised cows from New Zealand. 'It’s packed with naturally occurring fatty acids and CLA, which can improve gut health and biochemistry,' the description reads.
Their website however, may not be that palatable to Indians. Their variants of ghee include Vanilla Bean Ghee, and also a chocolate spread which has ghee in it, called 'Chocti.'
A person who tweeted a picture of this ghee-oil elicited this exact response from desi Twitter.
This is what they have done to our ghee pic.twitter.com/D1ZfuagHaz— Angry Cussing Baba (@BabaGlocal) February 25, 2019
They are really testing the patience of desis now. https://t.co/PGmfUi1n89— Filmy KEEDA :) (@manishtamancha) February 27, 2019
So is it ghee or is it oil? Or is it the tears of Indians every time they come across such nonsensical crap from the Americans?— labellagorda (@labellagorda) February 26, 2019
Pls top this. pic.twitter.com/DRAyNgKf0s— Bhanupriya Rao (@bhanupriya_rao) February 25, 2019
English medium Ghee😜 https://t.co/NMsVEtYzcm— Ⓜ️E✝️🅰️फि💤🌷میٹافزکلی (@Metaphysicully) February 26, 2019
Ghee oil?!?!?! https://t.co/RYBEb8SiXw— Ash (@CrazenRani) February 27, 2019
Dalda must be rolling in its grave 🙃 https://t.co/DTFSkPHQPo— Abhimanyu (@ItsMisterJadhav) February 26, 2019
Yes yes. Pls give me ghee oil on my naan bread with my chai tea 😑 https://t.co/6tN5XTtBLr— Noooovvvyyyaaaa (@oye_bubbly_) February 26, 2019
@niannelynn similar to naan bread and chai tea methinks https://t.co/y6YtJPUtRW— گلوبل مغلوب (@GlobalMouthful) February 26, 2019
When the label says pour, it means down the drain.— Bhanupriya Rao (@bhanupriya_rao) February 25, 2019
Chai tea naan bread ghee oil when will this stop???— Tanzila Anis. (@aaliznat) February 26, 2019
I JUST SAW SIMILAR YEStERDAy and LOLLED myself out of the store... pic.twitter.com/QsE8Ylgvf6— Nikhil Merchant (@nikhil_merchant) February 26, 2019
Just like "chai tea". Someone ask these gawaar westerners to stop. https://t.co/5UkBB13DRJ— Shuchi Singh Kalra (@shuchikalra) February 26, 2019
To be fair, this tweet sums up what most desis feel at this point.
Ghee OIL? Can you Ruko-Stop please? Dhanyawaad-Thank you. https://t.co/2gEqkqk6VT— Richa Arora (@RichPurelyRich) February 26, 2019
Also Watch
-
Pakistani F-16 Jet Shot Down By Indian Forces
-
Wednesday 27 February , 2019
Pilot Among 4 Killed as Military Aircraft Crashes in J&K's Budgam Amid LoC Tensions
-
Wednesday 27 February , 2019
The Inside Story Of ‘Surgical Strikes 2.0’
-
Tuesday 26 February , 2019
Why IAF Strike In Pakistan’s Balakot is Bigger than 2016 Surgical Strikes
-
Tuesday 26 February , 2019
While The Country Is Praising The Fighters Of IAF, Here's A Look At IAF's Firepower
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Kartik Aaryan on Dating Rumours: I Don’t Know How to React
- Indian Companies Tried to Profit Off the Air Strike and People Are Not Happy
- Indians and Pakistanis are Tweeting #SayNoToWar Amid Raging Tensions Post IAF Strike in Balakot
- Despacito Becomes Most Watched Video on YouTube, Has Record-Smashing Six Billion Views
- Sudani from Nigeria: Amid Escalating Tensions, This is The Most Searched Topic in India
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s