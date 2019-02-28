Is This 'Grass-Fed Ghee-Oil' the Next 'Chai Tea'? Indians on Twitter Think So

This is what they have done to our ghee pic.twitter.com/D1ZfuagHaz — Angry Cussing Baba (@BabaGlocal) February 25, 2019

They are really testing the patience of desis now. https://t.co/PGmfUi1n89 — Filmy KEEDA :) (@manishtamancha) February 27, 2019

So is it ghee or is it oil? Or is it the tears of Indians every time they come across such nonsensical crap from the Americans? — labellagorda (@labellagorda) February 26, 2019

Dalda must be rolling in its grave 🙃 https://t.co/DTFSkPHQPo — Abhimanyu (@ItsMisterJadhav) February 26, 2019

Yes yes. Pls give me ghee oil on my naan bread with my chai tea 😑 https://t.co/6tN5XTtBLr — Noooovvvyyyaaaa (@oye_bubbly_) February 26, 2019

@niannelynn similar to naan bread and chai tea methinks https://t.co/y6YtJPUtRW — گلوبل مغلوب (@GlobalMouthful) February 26, 2019

When the label says pour, it means down the drain. — Bhanupriya Rao (@bhanupriya_rao) February 25, 2019

Chai tea naan bread ghee oil when will this stop??? — Tanzila Anis. (@aaliznat) February 26, 2019

I JUST SAW SIMILAR YEStERDAy and LOLLED myself out of the store... pic.twitter.com/QsE8Ylgvf6 — Nikhil Merchant (@nikhil_merchant) February 26, 2019

Just like "chai tea". Someone ask these gawaar westerners to stop. https://t.co/5UkBB13DRJ — Shuchi Singh Kalra (@shuchikalra) February 26, 2019

Ghee OIL? Can you Ruko-Stop please? Dhanyawaad-Thank you. https://t.co/2gEqkqk6VT — Richa Arora (@RichPurelyRich) February 26, 2019

As much as Indians love Starbucks, 'Chai tea' always manages to elicit a deep sigh from them and much rolling of eyes.'Chai = tea', as people have tried to explain before and failed, but non-Indians often continue to call India's most popular drink by two words meaning the same exact thing.The same way chai is familiar, ghee is also no foreign object to desi households. A Los Angeles based company, Fourth and Heart, took the traditional ghee you know, and mixed it with other oils. And then they presented 'Grass-fed Ghee oil.'And Indians were definitely not pleased.According to the company's website, the ghee comes from grass-fed and pasture raised cows from New Zealand. 'It’s packed with naturally occurring fatty acids and CLA, which can improve gut health and biochemistry,' the description reads.Their website however, may not be that palatable to Indians. Their variants of ghee include Vanilla Bean Ghee, and also a chocolate spread which has ghee in it, called 'Chocti.'A person who tweeted a picture of this ghee-oil elicited this exact response from desi Twitter.To be fair, this tweet sums up what most desis feel at this point.