2-min read

Raka Mukherjee | News18.com@RakaMukherjeee

Updated:February 28, 2019, 9:16 AM IST
Is This 'Grass-Fed Ghee-Oil' the Next 'Chai Tea'? Indians on Twitter Think So
After chai-tea, and naan-bread, comes the new ghee-oil.
As much as Indians love Starbucks, 'Chai tea' always manages to elicit a deep sigh from them and much rolling of eyes.

'Chai = tea', as people have tried to explain before and failed, but non-Indians often continue to call India's most popular drink by two words meaning the same exact thing.

The same way chai is familiar, ghee is also no foreign object to desi households. A Los Angeles based company, Fourth and Heart, took the traditional ghee you know, and mixed it with other oils. And then they presented 'Grass-fed Ghee oil.'

And Indians were definitely not pleased.

According to the company's website, the ghee comes from grass-fed and pasture raised cows from New Zealand. 'It’s packed with naturally occurring fatty acids and CLA, which can improve gut health and biochemistry,' the description reads.

Their website however, may not be that palatable to Indians. Their variants of ghee include Vanilla Bean Ghee, and also a chocolate spread which has ghee in it, called 'Chocti.'

A person who tweeted a picture of this ghee-oil elicited this exact response from desi Twitter.








































To be fair, this tweet sums up what most desis feel at this point.


