'Is This Photoshop-ed?' Tarantino Fans Are Puzzled Over 'Once Upon a Time In Hollywood' Poster
The ninth film from Tarantino has been drawing some flak from fans for looking like a too-easy, Photoshop job.
The ninth film from Tarantino, before his 'retirement plans' stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie and Al Pacino, and its poster's releasehas been drawing flak from the Internet for being, well... Photoshopped.
The poster for the movie shows Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio in a very 60's aesthetic in Hollywood in which the movie is set. But that's all the poster shows. Fans are currently asking... shouldn't there be.. more?
remember when REAL artist would paint real works of art for posters..Sigh. I mean I am still excited as hell for this movie but this poster is lame as fuck!— Mike Vaughn (@StrangeCinema65) March 18, 2019
Okay but where’s Margot? https://t.co/Sy4dE91JTj— g (@shadesoftimmyt) March 18, 2019
graphic design is my passion https://t.co/IV6Z0UJLTi— Jaime Rebanal (@ItsJaimeHere) March 18, 2019
same energy pic.twitter.com/RQde2Rjf8b— Jackson McHenry (@McHenryJD) March 18, 2019
It also inspired some funny memes.
The expanded poster for #OnceUponATimeinHollywood is wild pic.twitter.com/0uSknsB0pW— Tom Butler (@TomButler) March 18, 2019
thanks, QT, but we're going to take this in a different direction pic.twitter.com/cCkdv2Nk3T— Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) March 18, 2019
March 18, 2019
I'll see you that crime of a #OnceUponATimeinhollywood poster and raise you a pic.twitter.com/Y0XhpnuP2S— Katherine Brannon (@katherinbrannon) March 18, 2019
Hollywood. 1968. #OnceUponATimeInHollywood pic.twitter.com/2wDh03NCPZ— Mad Men (@madmenpics) March 18, 2019
But fans are still hyped for for the film.
can't wait to lose a week's worth of productivity when the ONCE UPON A TIME IN HOLLYWOOD trailer drops.— lindsey romain (@lindseyromain) March 18, 2019
This is gonna be so so darnnnn special. #OnceUponATimeInHollywood https://t.co/aZ9hQZSMUW— Lala Rukh (@Lala02rLala) March 18, 2019
The film, which is scheduled to release in July this year also stars Burt Reynolds, Timothy Olyphant, Damian Lewis, Luke Perry, Emile Hirsch, Dakota Fanning, Clifton Collins, Keith Jefferson, and Nicholas Hammond.
