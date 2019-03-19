LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
'Is This Photoshop-ed?' Tarantino Fans Are Puzzled Over 'Once Upon a Time In Hollywood' Poster

The ninth film from Tarantino has been drawing some flak from fans for looking like a too-easy, Photoshop job.

Raka Mukherjee | News18.com@RakaMukherjeee

Updated:March 19, 2019, 8:02 AM IST
There are good movie posters and there are strange movie posters, and Quentin Tarantino's poster for his newest film Once Upon a Time in Hollywood falls somewhere in the middle category.

The ninth film from Tarantino, before his 'retirement plans' stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie and Al Pacino, and its poster's releasehas been drawing flak from the Internet for being, well... Photoshopped.

The poster for the movie shows Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio in a very 60's aesthetic in Hollywood in which the movie is set. But that's all the poster shows. Fans are currently asking... shouldn't there be.. more?


Hollywood. 1969. #OnceUponATimeInHollywood

It also inspired some funny memes.





















But fans are still hyped for for the film.









The film, which is scheduled to release in July this year also stars Burt Reynolds, Timothy Olyphant, Damian Lewis, Luke Perry, Emile Hirsch, Dakota Fanning, Clifton Collins, Keith Jefferson, and Nicholas Hammond.


