Is Too Much Free Time Good or Bad For You? Here's What Researchers Say

Recently, when a study published on September 9 found a link between lower subjective well-being and too much or too little free time, it was widely reported in the news media, indicating how too much free time was bad for people. Attributing to the study, various reports mentioned that the ideal free time to have is between two-and-a-half and five hours. However, one of the study authors, Hal Hershfield told Vice that by the free time, they meant the duration when people are not being productive, where they used the word “productive” in an agnostic sense.

“My productive leisure time could be making sure that we watch White Lotus so that I can talk to other people about it,” says Hershfield as quoted by the media publication. According to the researcher, even woodworking in leisure time would count as productive. In this situation, free time becomes something when people perceive themselves as being idle, like scrolling through Instagram.

“We found that having a dearth of discretionary hours in one’s day results in greater stress and lower subjective well-being,” says Marissa Sharif, the lead author of the study and assistant professor in marketing at the University of Pennsylvania, in a statement.

Researchers analysed data from more than one past survey conducted from 1992 to 2013. They also studied more than 6000 participants in two online experiments. According to researchers, the investigation centred on how people perceive their own well-being and its connection with the amount of discretionary time they have. According to the researchers, the negative effects of “too much” leisure time were relatively small.

Prescribing the number of hours people should have for leisure “would be a foolish piece of advice to give,” added Hershfield. According to Sharif, an abundance of free time would not have a negative effect on people’s well being, if they did not perceive it as wasteful.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here