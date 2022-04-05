Is Twitter finally getting an ‘edit’ button? After acquiring 9.2 per cent stake in Twitter, Elon Musk has posted a poll on the microblogging site asking users if they wanted one. The poll gained more significance after Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal retweeted it and asked users to vote carefully as the consequences of the poll would be important. On April 1, Twitter had posted that the company was working on an ‘edit’ button, but the post was dismissed as an April Fool’s prank.

“Do you want an edit button?"

Do you want an edit button?— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 5, 2022

“The consequences of this poll will be important. Please vote carefully."

The consequences of this poll will be important. Please vote carefully. https://t.co/UDJIvznALB— Parag Agrawal (@paraga) April 5, 2022

When YouTuber Steven Mark Ryan commented that Elon is going to influence Twitter by polling about important issues, the billionaire replied:

“I mean, if the people vote overwhelmingly for something, it is at least *a* data point!"

I mean, if the people vote overwhelmingly for something, it is at least *a* data point!— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 5, 2022

Before Elon Musk acquired stake in Twitter, he had conducted a similar poll where he had asked if there was freedom of speech on the site. After that, he had hinted that he might start a new social media platform. However, he ended up buying stake in Twitter without building anything new.

The billionaire calls himself a free speech absolutist and he conducted a poll recently asking people if Twitter adhered to the principles of free speech. An overwhelming 70 percent said ‘no’. This eventually led Elon to ask “is a new platform needed?". When Pranay Pathole, the Pune techie who is a social media friend of the Tesla founder, asked if Elon would consider building a new social media platform, he replied that he was thinking about it seriously.

The multi billionaire has reported a passive stake of 9.2 per cent in the micro blogging platform, as per a US SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission) filing on Monday. The news triggered Twitter shares soaring up by as much as 26 per cent on the day, before the market open at $50.51 apiece, while shares of Tesla rose slightly, as per a report by Associated Press.

