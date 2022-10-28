Is Vin Diesel the First Human Being Created By God? '3D Model' of Adam Goes Viral on Twitter

Did the first human being, Adam, who walked the planet Earth, share an uncanny resemblance to ‘Fast & furious’ actor Vin Diesel? A tweet from a “blue tick” account almost convinced the users of the bluebird app into believing that a rough estimate of Adam’s facial characteristics was finally out. In their tweet on Thursday, Alamo Drafthouse NYC, an indie theater operator, shared a “3D model” of what the first human being created by the almighty might have looked like.

“Scientists at Princeton University have reconstructed this 3D model of how Adam, the first human being created by God, might have looked.”

Scientists at Princeton University have reconstructed this 3D model of how Adam, the first human being created by God, might have looked pic.twitter.com/lvnk5Pwn3P — Alamo Drafthouse NYC (@AlamoNYC) October 27, 2022

The tweet took off on the platform for obvious reasons and raked in over 150K “likes” in no time. Several casual scrollers of the app circulated the tweet believing that Adam could very well turn up on the sets of ‘Fast & furious’ and moonlight as Hollywood actor Vin Diesel if he was around.

Fortunately, the cynics of the world arrived just in time with memes.

Where family comes from. — Flesh for Frankenberg (@BenHorrible) October 27, 2022

He straight up skipped character creation and went with the default appearance pic.twitter.com/jbUO9sOYu8 — Jão o Pirata (@lalapolpolpol) October 27, 2022

Bro…. That’s not Jesus. That’s Jim Carrey — NOSTALGIA ROAD (@Nostalgia_Road) October 27, 2022

Alamo Drafthouse NYC, in their subsequent tweet, informed that we all had been played.

Just a reminder that we're a movie theater, not an academic journal. That said, here's our soundcloud: https://t.co/xXIPBVOMen — Alamo Drafthouse NYC (@AlamoNYC) October 27, 2022

Talking of doppelgangers, Rishi Sunak, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, was “spotted” raving at a party around January this year at a club in Ibiza. Except, it was UK PM’s lookalike.

Wayne Lineker, the owner of the O Beach Club in Ibiza, had shared a video of the clubgoer throwing shapes, tagging Sunak. “@rishisunakmp trying to win the Ibiza crowd over today campaigning for votes,” he had written. After Sunak becoming Prime Minister of the UK, the video is going viral all over again.

