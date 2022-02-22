Is Wordle Really Getting Harder? NYT Says No But Twitter Has Theories

Is Wordle really getting tougher to solve? Players all over the world seem to be convinced that ever since Josh Wardle’s game was bought by New York Times, the puzzles have gotten harder. Comedian Trevor Noah happened to join the “NYT made it harder" camp, too. The Times has come out and claimed that this is not actually the case. “Since acquiring Wordle, The Times has not made the puzzle harder. We have not added any words to the solutions list, which was already predetermined by the game’s original creator," communications director Jordan Cohen told PEOPLE. Twitter still has its doubts. There is, however, a viral thread doing the rounds which attempts to explain the reaction to Wordle’s acquisition by NYT in terms of psychology, claiming that a confirmation bias was at play.

Twitter user Matthew Shallenberger claimed that a “preexisting" dislike for NYT coupled with the failure to solve a puzzle or two fed into people’s confirmation bias, thus leading them to think that NYT had actually made the game harder. “Maybe the recent puzzles really have been harder for them to solve. Or maybe they just forgot how much they struggled with previous puzzles. (Anyone remember “knoll"?) Either way, their bias against the NYT is confirmed by their feeling that Wordle has gotten harder," Shallenberger wrote in one of the tweets in the thread.

This whole "the NYT ruined Wordle!" thing is a great case study in confirmation bias. It also gives us some insight into human nature that helps explain how conspiracy theories work.— Matthew Shallenberger (@mjshally) February 20, 2022

The anti-NYT owning Wordle school has not lost followers. “Some say Wordle got harder since the NY Times bought it. Some say no, because the word list hasn’t changed from before. WHY NOT BOTH? Harder, and the same. Same word list, but the words that happened to appear since it moved to the Times are in some sense harder," one user theorised.

Okay but here’s the really important thing: that’s demonstrably and provably *not a fact*. There is repeated evidence of that in the thread you are responding to. You swearing it’s a fact despite that evidence is literally just proving OPs point.— KierstenEvan (@KierstenEvan) February 21, 2022

Some say Wordle got harder since the NY Times bought it. Some say no, because the word list hasn’t changed from before. WHY NOT BOTH? Harder, and the same. Same word list, but the words that happened to appear since it moved to the Times are in some sense harder. A thread. 1/7— Sarah Lawsky (@sarahlawsky) February 20, 2022

Even if NYT hasn’t made the puzzle harder, many fans have been claiming that the game is filled with ad tracking software. “So no the NYT did not make Wordle harder or even change it all that much…. but can you imagine how hard it will be now if they had *any* plans to tweak it? Whew. Separately, NYT didn’t change the game, but they sure changed the deployment. Lots more tracking," a user called Ben Adida tweeted.

So no the NYT did not make Wordle harder or even change it all that much…. but can you imagine how hard it will be now if they had *any* plans to tweak it? Whew.Separately, NYT didn't change the game, but they sure changed the deployment. Lots more tracking. pic.twitter.com/HbrkF5o0eh — Ben Adida (@benadida) February 16, 2022

Yet some others spoke against the corporatisation of the game. Quoting Shallenberger’s tweet, a user wrote, “This is an almost-correct thread about Wordle and confirmation bias. I think most of us (especially outside the US) weren’t upset that NYT acquired Wordle, but that *any corporation* took over something that felt intimate and personal and free."

This is an almost-correct thread about Wordle and confirmation bias. I think most of us (especially outside the US) weren’t upset that NYT acquired Wordle, but that *any corporation* took over something that felt intimate and personal and free. https://t.co/4IggjVPlfN— Raja Sen (@RajaSen) February 21, 2022

The creator of Wordle, Josh Wardle, had taken to Twitter to announce the news of the game being bought by NYT. He assured fans in his statement that the game is still going to remain free. His note reads, “When the game moves to the NYT site, it will be free to play for everyone, and I am working with them to make sure your wins and streaks will be preserved." Twitter users, while they were happy for Wardle’s raging success, were not so sure about the game’s future. They were worried that even if Wordle manages to remain free, it would still be messed up one way or another.

