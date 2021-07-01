CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Euro2020#Coronavirus#OlympicsQuiz#Sanjeevani
News18» News»Buzz»Is Your Degree Just a Piece of Paper? IAS Officer Sparks Twitter Debate Over Education
2-MIN READ

Is Your Degree Just a Piece of Paper? IAS Officer Sparks Twitter Debate Over Education

Image Credits: Twitter/@Jitin_IAS; Shutterstock

Image Credits: Twitter/@Jitin_IAS; Shutterstock

IAS officer Jitin Yadav said in a tweet that our degree was just a paper and it was in our behaviour, struggles, and experiences, where real education was seen.

Since last year, the pandemic has forced us to be confined inside our homes, for the working class, it is work from home and for students, it is online classes. People who joined colleges and universities, are yet to step inside the institute premises and might not ever be able to do so. Amidst the struggles, an IAS officer sparked a Twitter debate on Tuesday when he expressed his views on the microblogging platform regarding education.

IAS officer Jitin Yadav said in a tweet that our degree was just a paper and it was in our behaviour, struggles and experiences, where real education was seen.

Yadav’s opinion soon triggered a Twitter debate with some agreeing with him, while others had contradicting opinions.

RELATED STORIES

As the debate continues, it can be assumed that most people are not happy with the Indian education system and want reforms.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

Tags
first published:July 01, 2021, 10:20 IST