Is Your Degree Just a Piece of Paper? IAS Officer Sparks Twitter Debate Over Education

Since last year, the pandemic has forced us to be confined inside our homes, for the working class, it is work from home and for students, it is online classes. People who joined colleges and universities, are yet to step inside the institute premises and might not ever be able to do so. Amidst the struggles, an IAS officer sparked a Twitter debate on Tuesday when he expressed his views on the microblogging platform regarding education.

IAS officer Jitin Yadav said in a tweet that our degree was just a paper and it was in our behaviour, struggles and experiences, where real education was seen.

Your degree is just a piece of paper. Your education is seen in your behaviour, along with your struggles and experiences. — Jitin Yadav, IAS (@Jitin_IAS) June 29, 2021

Yadav’s opinion soon triggered a Twitter debate with some agreeing with him, while others had contradicting opinions.

Real education starts when one enters the professional life. With each day unfolds a new learning experience.— Shrabani Banerjee (@bani23b) June 29, 2021

Indian education is just a test of memory. Student scored 90% not necessarily well behave.Student scored 35% not necessarily misbehave.— Pawankumar N Surwase (@IamPawankumarS) June 29, 2021

True sir even clearing UPSC didn't qualify you as a awesome citizen, humanity in you defines it— Yadu Saxena (@SaxenaYadu) June 30, 2021

Completely true. The degree is just a piece of paper in India. You can purchase degree of mbbs, b. Tech, mba, phd , llb or any degree if you have money. You get https://t.co/XRa0vfraYN, mbbs and do irrelevant job. So, degree is just showpiece.— Manish Ranjan (@manish_r_patna) June 30, 2021

Two relevant quotes I can remember1- educating the mind without educating the heart is no education at all2 - education that does not mould the character is useless— Lakhansingh Rathore (@LakhanDRathore) June 29, 2021

By this logic , we really don't need degrees for being doctor your so called gyan and experience will serve the purpose … imagine to get treated by themAnd I guess this post itself speaks many things 🙂— Maharshi Garg (@MgMaharshi) June 30, 2021

That's after they have seen your degree. Let's be honest, none of the fortune companies recruit based on the latter. Ofcource, longevity is based on the latter one. — Rajdeep Gajjar (@Imrajdeepgajjar) June 29, 2021

But Sir, Degree is counted as Qualification in all servicing jobs.Nobody know us personally at interview, they only look at Degrees and work experience. Degree is not just a piece of paper. It’s very important document for getting good job. — Bhavya Sharma 🇮🇳 (@bhavyasharma) June 29, 2021

More practical answer would be - " Aspiring for degree is not important But aspiring for mental skill is more important as the degree would follow thereafter !!"— Subhash Agarwal (@Subhagar76) June 30, 2021

As the debate continues, it can be assumed that most people are not happy with the Indian education system and want reforms.

