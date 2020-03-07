Is Your Meth Contaminated with Coronavirus? Florida Police is Here to Test it for Free

The Florida Police department has been trying to find new and innovative ways to put an end to the illegal trade of meth which is common there. Tagging on to the global health crisis of COVID-19 infection, the police took to social media in a savage attempt to trap the defaulters.

In a Facebook post shared last month, the Atlantic Beach Police Department alerted the residents against the COVID-19 outbreak, but with a twist. “If you have recently purchased cocaine, meth, heroin, or any other street drugs locally, it may be contaminated with the Corona Virus,” they posted.

This is not it. They also offered to test the meth for possible coronavirus infection for free. “Please bring the drugs to the police department and we will test them for free”. They went on to add that if a resident is not comfortable visiting the police department, officers can visit their homes and test the illegal drug.

The post has garnered lots of comments and reactions. While one user wrote, “Funniest thing I've heard so far this year!! Diabolically clever,” another mentioned, “Today is the most Mondayist Friday EVER... I needed this giggle”.

Meanwhile, the Coronavirus outbreak has claimed two lives in Florida so far. The Florida Department of Health has confirmed six other positive cases.