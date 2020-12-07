Isaac Newton’s Unpublished Notes on Secrets and Techniques of Pyramids Are Going on Sale

The unpublished notes of Isaac Newton, thought to have been written in the 1680s, reveal that Isaac Newton attempted to uncover the secrets of the pyramids in Egypt while he was also proving the theory of gravity.

The notes discovered 200 years after Newton’s death, are now being sold by Sotheby’s and are expected to go for hundreds of thousands of pounds, bidding will be closed on Tuesday. Newton believed that finding out techniques of how pyramids were made would unlock other secrets about the world.

While studying the pyramids in the late 17th century at Woolsthorpe Manor in Lincolnshire, he was trying to work out the unit of measurement used while making the pyramids.

Newton also believed that the Egyptians were able to measure the Earth and believed that if he could figure out the measuring technique used for pyramids, he could measure world’s circumference too.

Despite the notes being burnt around the edges by his dog Diamond who allegedly jumped on to a table and tipped over a candle, they are expected to fetch a sum of six-figure.

Observer reports, “these are really fascinating papers because you can see Newton trying to work out the secrets of the pyramids”, Sotheby’s manuscript specialist, Gabriel Heaton said.

Newton was forced to keep his interest in alchemy and unorthodox religious beliefs a secret. Else, he could risk losing his career. Many believe that Newton, despite his respected reputation because of his mathematical discoveries, was obsessed with alchemy and theology.

Heaton also added that the idea of science being an alternative to religion is a modern set of thought and Newton would not have believed that his scientific work could undermine religious belief, reports Observer.

The papers will soon go to a private collector but libraries may also place bids.

'He was not trying to disprove Christianity - this is a man who spent a long time trying to establish the likely time period for the biblical apocalypse. That's why he was so interested in the pyramids.'