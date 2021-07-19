CHANGE LANGUAGE
2-MIN READ

Ishan Kishan's ODI Debut Pic is Reminding Everyone of 'Clean-shaven' Virat Kohli

Did a clean-shaven Virat Kohli make a cameo in Sunday’s content? A Twitter user thinks so. A young Indian side led by Shikhar Dhawan made the Sri Lankan bowling attack look ordinary in the 1st ODI between India and Sri Lanka in Colombo on Sunday. Restricting the hosts to 262, Prithvi Shaw (43 off 24) went full guns blazing at the top, as his partner and skipper Shikhar Dhawan remained unbeaten for a solid 86 in 95. However, all eyes were glued on IPL heroes Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav making their ODI debut in the match and they delivered handsomely. At 1 down, entered an unstoppable Ishan Kishan who hammered the Lankan bowlers with a fiery 59 in 42. Sky, on the other hand, looked very much in control with an unbeaten 31 (20) later down the order. India won the contest convincingly by 7 wickets and 80 deliveries to spare.

But where were the seniors? Team India, after a break of three weeks, assembled in Durham to begin preparations for the upcoming Test series against England. They will kick off the practice with a warm-up game on July 20 to give them the necessary match practice. The side is led by Virat Kohli.

Funnily enough, Kohli was also “present" at the ODI venue in Sri Lanka and this hilarious tweet by a cricket fan is proof.

If you are still wondering, yes, that’s the debutant Ishan Kishan. Incidentally, Kishan also made his debut on his birthday.

The Jharkhand and Mumbai Indians player turned 23.

first published:July 19, 2021, 09:33 IST