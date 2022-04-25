Ishan Kishan Trolled Over 'Test' Innings as Mumbai Indians Fail to Win in IPL 2022

Mumbai Indians’ flamboyant opener Ishan Kishan has had a forgetful season of IPL 2022 so far. As the team registered their eighth straight defeat in the ongoing season on Sunday against Lucknow Super Giants, Kishan once again failed at the top, scoring a frustrating 8 in 20 deliveries at a strike rate of 40. Chasing LSG’s 169 after KL Rahul slammed a handsome century, Kishan saw himself walking back after an unfortunate dismissal. It was the eighth over of MI innings when Bishnoi missed his length and the ball was going wide on the off stump but struggling Kishan tried to get a bat to it and only managed to get an under-edge which hit the wicketkeeper De Kock’s boot first and then flew in the air at the first slip where Jason Holder grabbed a comfortable catch.

Watching him fail once again, fans came down hard on Kishan, questioning his spot in the playing XI of Mumbai Indians.

It comes in 50 rupees, but still a better opener than that 15 cr Ishan Kishan pic.twitter.com/LjSLmfPOt6 — ️ (@kurkureter) April 24, 2022

Ishan Kishan today pic.twitter.com/qCqCvs1lhu — Abhay | tired MI fan (@TheRampShot) April 24, 2022

Ishan kishan has made life of Rohit Sharma & well as MI Franchise hell, in every match he creates pressure on Rohit & gets out but @mipaltan and Rohit are busy in pampering him. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJ0hns) April 24, 2022

No doubt Rohit Sharma has underperformed in IPL in last few seasons, but opening with Ishan kishan is one of the main reasons. You don't watch cricket if you don't accept it. — ANSHUMAN (@AvengerReturns) April 24, 2022

This is just unreal, the level of consistency my goddd

Ishan Kishan your performance ls are our daily medicine, our weekly energy, our monthly inspiration and our yearly motivation #LSGvMI pic.twitter.com/yPO2yhXto1 — TukTuk Academy (@TukTuk_Academy) April 24, 2022

#MIvsLSG

Most economical players today Chameera- 4 overs 14 runs Ishan kishan- 3.2 overs 8 runs — Shivani (@meme_ki_diwani) April 24, 2022

Let's not be too negative on Ishan Kishan and appreciate the fact that he now wants to play Test cricket for India as well. #IPL2022 — Sameer Allana (@HitmanCricket) April 24, 2022

Kishan, who was bought for a whopping INR 15.25 crore in IPL 2022 auction, has scored just 199 runs in 8 matches at an underwhelming average of 28.43.

