With a series win already in their kitty, Team India management made the dreams of as many as five cricketers come true as K Gowtham, Nitish Rana, Chetan Sakariya, Rahul Chahar, and Sanju Samson were handed debuts for the third and final ODI clash against Sri Lanka on Friday. This meant the youngster Ishan Kishan who kickstarted his ODI career earlier in the series with a literal bang (read: six) was dropped from the contest but that didn’t dampen his spirits.

In fact, the cricketer who recently turned 23, was seated along the boundary ropes during the Sri Lankan chase when he decided to share a light moment by directly looking into the camera.

It’s hard to describe in words what Kishan was up to so here’s a video from the hilarious incident that occurred in the 28th over of the second innings.

What Ishan Kishan did to the camera just now, literally for the first time I felt like calling him Ishu baby❤— Loosu Paapa ☘️ (@CertainSoul) July 23, 2021

What is Ishan kishan doing — Yash (@YashBha28797813) July 23, 2021

Ishan Kishan akhiyon se goli maarey. #INDvSL— Anurag Mallick (@anuragmallick51) July 23, 2021

ISHAN KISHAN WINKING AT THE CAMERA I CANT— irene⁷ (@grrrtaehyung) July 23, 2021

Ishan Kishan can be the new brand ambassador for mx takatakpic.twitter.com/sHMNyb6MPp— Khushi (@khushhay) July 23, 2021

Coming back to action on the field, three wickets apiece for spinners Akila Dananjaya and Praveen Jayawickrama followed by half-centuries for Avishka Fernando (76) and Bhanuka Rajapaksa (65) helped Sri Lanka to a consolation three-wicket win in the third ODI, which was reduced to 47 overs a side due to rain. It was Sri Lanka’s first ODI victory at home against India in nine years.

The inexperience of India went against them as they posted a sub-par 225 all out. Sri Lanka nearly messed up a comfortable chase towards the end but got over the line with eight overs to spare. Rahul Chahar was the pick of the bowlers for India, giving SL a late threat with 3 for 54.

India’s sloppy fielding cost them, as they put down five catches.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here