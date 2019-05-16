Ishwarchandra Vidyasagar Lookalike Spotted Campaigning for BJP Candidate in Kolkata

First Vandalise Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar statue And use a paid actor who look alike Vidyasagar for campaigning for BJP.



The 'Modi Vs Mamata' debacle in Kolkata took an ugly turn on Tuesday when a violent clash broke out between TMC and BJP workers during Amit Shah's roadshow in College Street. Ever since, neither party has let go of a single opportunity to blame the other for the event which has now become symbolic of the clash - the smashing to pieces of the iconic bust of Ishwarchandra Vidyasagar which was kept at Vidyasagar College.On Thursday, Ishwarchandra Vidyasagar was spotted campaigning for BJP candidate Anupam Hazra.No, we aren't kidding.According to NDTV, Anupam Hazra appointed an actor, Krishna Bairagi, to campaign for him. This was a dicey move given the fact that Bengal has been simmering since the bust was shattered just a couple of days ago. For people in Bengal, Vidyasagar is a beacon of Renaissance and education and in a way, the attack on the bust is being treated as an attack on the institution of education as a whole. Naturally, this move has drawn a lot of flak from his critics.As NDTV reports, Bairagi received a call last night saying that he had to be Vidyasagar and didn't have a choice but to take part in the campaign which was held today. He also states that he was paid Rs. 150 for the part he played.A number of people have also shared the image on Facebook:On being asked, Hazra said that breaking of the bust was a part of a larger plan to malign the BJP in the eyes of Bengalis. He said that he used the lookalike in the campaign so as to show his respect for Ishwarchandra Vidyasagar.