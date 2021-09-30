Love for Kebabs Costs ISIS Terrorist Dearly, Nabbed by Cops in Spain Who Tracked Orders

Love for eating can sometimes land you in trouble. Obesity and health complications aside, it can even get you caught by the police if you happen to be a dreaded fugitive on the run. Thirty-year-old Abdel Majed, an ISIS terrorist of British origin, had put on six stones of weight owing to his love for kebabs, reveals The Mirror. He had joined ISIS and had travelled to Spain on an assignment, but got nabbed by the Spanish police while ordering kebabs.

Abdel Majid Abdel Bary, a former rapper, had fled to Syria before 2013. After a few years, he fled to Almeria, Spain. The Spanish Police Intelligence Department was alerted, but could not track him down until the time he succumbed to his love for kebabs.

According to Spanish newspaper El Pais, Bary’s friend Adbeirzzak Seddiki had placed an order on Bary’s behalf from a restaurant named The Kebab Shop, on April 15 2020 at 10.46 pm local time, five days before the arrest, from premises identified as The Kebab Shop.

The second order was placed from Makro Doner at 10 pm the next day. The third order was placed through Uber Eats delivery, at 2.48 pm on April 18. The location was tracked by the police to Almeira, where one of the detectives identified him by ‘his ears’. Two of his associates were also arrested. Bitcoins worth 43 thousand pounds were found on them. Presently, Bary is currently being held at the Soto del Real prison near Madrid.

He is the son of infamous terrorist Adel Abdel Bary who is in jail on charges of killing 200 people in a bomb blast in Africa.

