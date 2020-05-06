'Islamophobic' Tweet Costs Indian Man His Job and Seat in School Council in Canada

A tweet from an Indian man, Ravi Hooda, against Brampton city's decision to allow mosques the same noise bylaw exceptions as churches has prompted the Peel district school board to remove him from the council chairs and launch a formal investigation into the matter.

A few days ago, Brampton mayor Patrick Brown tweeted that Ontario's noise bylaw which had been passed in 1984 only had exemptions for church bells. However, the exemptions are now being extended to all faiths. In short, this would allow mosques in Brampton to broadcast the Azaan or the call to prayer during the holy month of Ramadan.





Our noise by law originally passed in 1984 only included an exemption for Church bells. It will now include all faiths within the permitted hours & decibel levels. The Muslim community can proceed with the sunset azan because it’s 2020 & we treat all faiths equally. #Ramadan pic.twitter.com/WGPmf8fA5b

— Patrick Brown (@patrickbrownont) April 30, 2020

To this, a Twitter user named Ravi Hooda replied saying, "What's next? Separate lanes for camel & goat riders, allowing slaughter of animals at home in the name of sacrifice, bylaw requiring all women to cover themselves from head to toe in tents to appease the piece fools for votes." Ironically, Hooda's Twitter handle mentions that he is an immigration consultant and also a community volunteer. He has made his Twitter handle private now. Here is a screenshot of his tweet: However, other Twitter users soon pointed out that Hooda was also an executive school council member at the Macville Public School located in the city of Bolton. In most schools, parents from the school council weigh in on various topics like curriculum, extracurricular activities and so on. The Peel district school board, on coming to know about the tweet, issued a notification saying that they have removed Hooda from the council and that he will not be permitted to participate in any council activities henceforth.

The Principal has begun an investigation. The individual is being removed from their role as School Council Chair and won't be able to participate on council in any other capacity. Islamophobia is not acceptable and a clear violation of our Safe and Accepting Schools Policy. — Peelschools (@PeelSchools) May 5, 2020

In a statement posted on the school website, the board wrote, "Please know that this individual's views in no way reflect the values of the Macville Public School community, nor those of the Peel board. Comments like these are upsetting and hurtful, and never acceptable."

Hooda also worked at Remax, a real estate company, and someone had tagged the organisation in a reply to the former's tweet. Remax Canada took cognizance of the matter and responded saying that Hooda had been terminated.





We do not share nor support the views of Mr. Hooda. We can confirm he has been terminated and is no longer affiliated with RE/MAX. Multiculturalism & diversity are some of the best qualities in our communities, and we are committed to upholding these values in all that we do.

— RE/MAX Canada (@REMAXca) May 5, 2020

Meanwhile, the tweet had caused outrage on Twitter.

Islamophobia is taken seriously not only in Muslim countries, but in most democracies. Ravi Hooda of Toronto, On, Canada made an Islamophobic comment. He was removed as a School Council chair by @PeelSchools . The world is waking up to Islamophobia in India and/or by Indians. pic.twitter.com/0UWOWMF2qw — Sabina Basha (@SabinaBasha) May 5, 2020

I hope bhakts will now realise that islamophobia is really a problem.

When UAE was terminating it’s employees, they thought it’s because it is an Islamic country.



What excuse are they gonna give for Canada? #Islamophobic #Canada https://t.co/5Kc2dpOq8a — Pragya Uike (@PragyaUike) May 6, 2020





People also praised Canada authorities for swift action.

Kudos! Action taken against Ravi Hooda for Islamophobic comments in Canada. #StopIslamophobia https://t.co/YxuT5HAqA3 — Believer (@SignsOfHour) May 5, 2020

Canada:

An individual Ravi Hooda made Islamophobic remarks under a Mayor tweet.

Action: Fired from job.

Removed by School council.



Pakistan:

The siting parliamentarians themselves spit venom against Ahmadis.

Action: 0



Haters have no place in our Canada❤ May the world learn ! pic.twitter.com/t6VSfMXVjR — Shaan (@Shanyousaf6) May 6, 2020