'Islamophobic' Tweet Costs Indian Man His Job and Seat in School Council in Canada

Ironically, Hooda's Twitter handle mentions that he is an immigration consultant and also a community volunteer.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: May 6, 2020, 12:57 PM IST
A tweet from an Indian man, Ravi Hooda, against Brampton city's decision to allow mosques the same noise bylaw exceptions as churches has prompted the Peel district school board to remove him from the council chairs and launch a formal investigation into the matter.

A few days ago, Brampton mayor Patrick Brown tweeted that Ontario's noise bylaw which had been passed in 1984 only had exemptions for church bells. However, the exemptions are now being extended to all faiths. In short, this would allow mosques in Brampton to broadcast the Azaan or the call to prayer during the holy month of Ramadan.


To this, a Twitter user named Ravi Hooda replied saying, "What's next? Separate lanes for camel & goat riders, allowing slaughter of animals at home in the name of sacrifice, bylaw requiring all women to cover themselves from head to toe in tents to appease the piece fools for votes." Ironically, Hooda's Twitter handle mentions that he is an immigration consultant and also a community volunteer. He has made his Twitter handle private now. Here is a screenshot of his tweet:

EXCqm6KWAAknr6W
However, other Twitter users soon pointed out that Hooda was also an executive school council member at the Macville Public School located in the city of Bolton. In most schools, parents from the school council weigh in on various topics like curriculum, extracurricular activities and so on. The Peel district school board, on coming to know about the tweet, issued a notification saying that they have removed Hooda from the council and that he will not be permitted to participate in any council activities henceforth.

In a statement posted on the school website, the board wrote, "Please know that this individual's views in no way reflect the values of the Macville Public School community, nor those of the Peel board. Comments like these are upsetting and hurtful, and never acceptable."

Hooda also worked at Remax, a real estate company, and someone had tagged the organisation in a reply to the former's tweet. Remax Canada took cognizance of the matter and responded saying that Hooda had been terminated.


Meanwhile, the tweet had caused outrage on Twitter.


People also praised Canada authorities for swift action.

