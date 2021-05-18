Israel Tweeted a Bunch of Rocket Emojis 'Counting' Airstrikes at Them and Instantly Faced Backlash

Tensions escalated between Israel and Palestine last week, hostilities between the two groups that have left over 200 dead. Amid calls for an end to the fighting, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said late Monday Israel would “continue striking at the terrorist targets". Israel launched its air campaign on the Gaza Strip on May 10 after the enclave’s rulers, the Islamist group Hamas, fired rockets towards the Jewish state, an escalation sparked by unrest in Israeli-annexed east Jerusalem. In total 212 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza, including at least 61 children, and more than 1,400 wounded — whilst in Israel, ten people have died, including one child, with hundreds injured, according to officials on both sides.

Amid the ongoing crisis, where most victims are civilians, Israel posted a series of tweets online containing rocket emojis. Soon, the thread went viral. The series of tweets comes after the deadliest day in the week-long conflict between Israel and the Hamas militant group. At least 212 Palestinians have been killed in the week of airstrikes, including 61 children and 36 women, with more than 1,400 people wounded, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.

“Just to give you all some perspective, these are the total amount of rockets shot at Israeli civilians,” read a tweet following the emojis. “Each one of these rockets is meant to kill. #IsraelUnderAttack.” “Make no mistake. Every rocket has an address. What would you do if that address was yours?” read the final tweet.

— Israel ישראל (@Israel) May 17, 2021

Make no mistake. Every rocket has an address. What would you do if that address was yours?— Israel ישראל (@Israel) May 17, 2021

The post triggered backlash with people pointing out the number of casualties was disproportionate: Israel’s airstrikes had killed more people in Palestine than the other way around.

Stop playing victim the rocket falls on empty buildings. Look at the differences. pic.twitter.com/7oS9lSvTvv— ZARZOU KAYMAN FREE SHIPPING FREE GIFT ✨ (@majestabloom) May 17, 2021

We will condemn who sent it. Especially when they use illegal weapons. Like white phosphorus. #IsraelStopPlayingVictim pic.twitter.com/rAWFlLJz4T— ꦄꦢꦮꦶꦪꦃ (@hashaintonit) May 17, 2021

I’d probably stop stealing their land and start treating them as fellow human beings with rights equal to my own.— Steve Cox (@RealSteveCox) May 17, 2021

i did one with the number of kids you've killed— Creighton M (@CreightonOTE) May 17, 2021

What led to the recent escalation? Jerusalem has been the scene of violent confrontations between Jews and Arabs for 100 years and remains one of the most bitterly contested cities on earth. The latest clashes began a month ago with an Israeli move to block some Palestinian gatherings at the beginning of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, already a time of heightened religious sensitivities. After those restrictions eased, tensions over a plan to evict dozens of Palestinians from an east Jerusalem neighborhood continued to fuel confrontations. Last week, stun grenades echoed across a holy hilltop compound, and hundreds of Palestinians were hurt in clashes between stone-throwing protesters and police firing tear gas and rubber bullets. Police were also injured.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here