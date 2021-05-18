buzz

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#NarendraModi#Coronavirus#CycloneTauktae#Sanjeevani
News18» News»Buzz»Israel Tweeted a Bunch of Rocket Emojis 'Counting' Airstrikes at Them and Instantly Faced Backlash
2-MIN READ

Israel Tweeted a Bunch of Rocket Emojis 'Counting' Airstrikes at Them and Instantly Faced Backlash

Images credits: Reuters/Twitter.

Images credits: Reuters/Twitter.

The post triggered backlash with people pointing out the number of casualties was disproportionate: Israel's airstrikes had killed more people in Palestine than the other way around.

Tensions escalated between Israel and Palestine last week, hostilities between the two groups that have left over 200 dead. Amid calls for an end to the fighting, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said late Monday Israel would “continue striking at the terrorist targets". Israel launched its air campaign on the Gaza Strip on May 10 after the enclave’s rulers, the Islamist group Hamas, fired rockets towards the Jewish state, an escalation sparked by unrest in Israeli-annexed east Jerusalem. In total 212 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza, including at least 61 children, and more than 1,400 wounded — whilst in Israel, ten people have died, including one child, with hundreds injured, according to officials on both sides.

Amid the ongoing crisis, where most victims are civilians, Israel posted a series of tweets online containing rocket emojis. Soon, the thread went viral. The series of tweets comes after the deadliest day in the week-long conflict between Israel and the Hamas militant group. At least 212 Palestinians have been killed in the week of airstrikes, including 61 children and 36 women, with more than 1,400 people wounded, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.

“Just to give you all some perspective, these are the total amount of rockets shot at Israeli civilians,” read a tweet following the emojis. “Each one of these rockets is meant to kill. #IsraelUnderAttack.” “Make no mistake. Every rocket has an address. What would you do if that address was yours?” read the final tweet.

RELATED STORIES

The post triggered backlash with people pointing out the number of casualties was disproportionate: Israel’s airstrikes had killed more people in Palestine than the other way around.

What led to the recent escalation? Jerusalem has been the scene of violent confrontations between Jews and Arabs for 100 years and remains one of the most bitterly contested cities on earth. The latest clashes began a month ago with an Israeli move to block some Palestinian gatherings at the beginning of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, already a time of heightened religious sensitivities. After those restrictions eased, tensions over a plan to evict dozens of Palestinians from an east Jerusalem neighborhood continued to fuel confrontations. Last week, stun grenades echoed across a holy hilltop compound, and hundreds of Palestinians were hurt in clashes between stone-throwing protesters and police firing tear gas and rubber bullets. Police were also injured.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

Tags
first published:May 18, 2021, 13:23 IST