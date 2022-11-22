CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » Buzz » Israel Wants to be 'Excluded' From Kanye West's Tweet But Why is Taylor Swift Tagged?
1-MIN READ

Israel Wants to be 'Excluded' From Kanye West's Tweet But Why is Taylor Swift Tagged?

By: Buzz Staff

Edited By: Shaoni Sarkar

News18.com

Last Updated: November 22, 2022, 11:48 IST

International

Israel's Twitter account was alluding to the feud between Kaye West and Taylor Swift. (Photos: Reuters)

Israel's Twitter account was alluding to the feud between Kaye West and Taylor Swift. (Photos: Reuters)

Israel's Twitter account said they would 'very much like to be excluded' from the 'narrative' of Kanye West's 'Shalom' tweet. Here is why the account tagged Taylor Swift on the post.

Elon Musk restored Kanye West’s account on Twitter around a month after the rapper was banned for violating Twitter policies with a tweet about going “death con 3 on Jewish people". He had received widespread criticism for allegedly displaying “anti-Semitic" sentiments. After being reinstated on Twitter, Ye tweeted out a “Shalom :)", once again bringing the criticism to the forefront. Israel’s Twitter account screengrabbed Ye’s tweet and wrote, “We would very much like to be excluded from this narrative". Musk, who had welcomed Ye back, wrote, “Your tweets are good! More countries should tweet like this. No fun being all stuffy."

Confusion arose when people noticed Taylor Swift was tagged in Israel’s tweet.

The reference to Taylor, however, wasn’t out of nowhere. Remember the iconic beef between Taylor and Ye back in 2016? This happened after the other iconic feud between the two back in 2009 when Ye famously interrupted Taylor’s speech after winning at the MTV Video Music Awards to say Beyoncé had had one of the best videos of all time.

In 2016, Ye had released a song with the lines “I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex/ Why? I made that b**** famous." Taylor had opposed the misogynistic content of the song, after which Ye’s then-wife Kim Kardashian had posted a video suggesting Taylor had given her approval to the song. Taylor had refuted that claim, said that the phone call was recorded “secretly" and added in part of a now-deleted Instagram post- you guessed it right- “I would very much like to be excluded from this narrative." The line had swiftly become a meme.

Israel’s Twitter account was partaking in the classic meme. The account runner confirmed it to a Twitter user, writing, “Those who know, know."

Now you do too.

