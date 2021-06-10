Israeli Archaeologists Discover 1,000 Year-Old Chicken Egg Found in Yavne Cesspit

In a fascinating discovery, archaeologists in Israel have discovered a 1000-year-old chicken egg during their recent excavation operation in the city of Yavne. According to a report in the Daily Mail, the egg was discovered from a Byzantine-era industrial complex. The most fascinating part about this egg discovery is the fact that it was discovered surrounded by human faeces in an ancient cesspit. Sharing the information about this egg’s discovery, the Israel Antiquities Authority (IAA) revealed that a collection of Islamic-period bone dolls, known as Coptic dolls, were also found in the cesspit.

Sharing her reaction to this discovery, Alla Nagorsky –an archaeologist with IAA — noted that “even today, eggs rarely survive for long in supermarket cartons. It’s amazing to think this is a 1,000-year-old find!"

The unearthed egg is about six centimetres tall and had only a few cracks on the shell. No pieces of the eggshells were missing when it was pulled out of the cesspit. However, with time, the egg had become very fragile and cracked open when it was taken to IAA’s laboratory for further analysis.

Talking about it, IAA’s Lee Parry Gal, a leading expert on poultry in the ancient world, told that the egg had become empty from the inside there was barely any yolk when it was open.

The researchers now hope to extract DNA from the egg so that they could conduct a study to learn more about the ancient object. How this egg ended up in the cesspit is still a mystery for archaeologists, who admit that we might never know the answer to this question.

The three bone dolls discovered along with the egg during the excavation are also expected to be thousand years old. These Coptic dolls had first appeared in Egypt and Palestine. The excavation in Yavne is being conducted to make for a new residential project and have been going on for several months.

