Israeli Brewery Apologises for Using Mahatma Gandhi's Face on Beer Bottle Label

A brewery in Israel has apologised for using an image of Mahatma Gandhi on its beer bottles.

On Monday, there were reports about the use of Mahatma Gandhi's image on liquor bottle by Maka Brewery, an Israel based company. He appeared with some other Israeli personages. A caricature of his face and body clad in a tie-die shirt can be seen.

The images instantly caused outrage on social media.

According to reports, both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu were urged to take up the matter with the manufacturer.

Chairman of Mahatma Gandhi National Foundation Eby J Jos on Sunday wrote a letter to both the prime ministers stating that Maka Brewery had several liquor bottles depicting historical leaders, ANI reported.

Following backlash, the company on Wednesday apologised to the people and the Government of India for "hurting" their sentiments.

"Malka Beer offers its heartfelt apologies to the people and the Government of India for hurting their sentiments," Gilad Dror, the Brand Manager of the company, said in a statement.

Apparently the images were put on the beer bottles to commemorate the 71st independence day of Israel, PTI reported.

The other prominent figures who made it to the bottles include former Israel Prime Ministers David Ben-Gurion, Golda Meir and Menachem Begin, as well as 'Fater of Zionism' Theodor Herzl. According to the brewery, the idea was to honour Gandhi with the label.

This is not the first time that impolitely placed images of Mahatma Gandhi have caused furor. In June itself, Bulandshahr district administration in Uttar Pradesh was pulled up after tiles with images of Gandhi as well as the Ashoka emblem were found inside a dirty toilet.

(Inputs from Agencies)