Israeli Man Robs Two Banks By Disguising an Avocado as a Grenade
The man used hats, sunglasses and an eye patch to hide his face during the robberies but was eventually tracked by the police with the help of cellphone locations and several other leads.
An Israeli man has been arrested for robbing two banks with the help of an unusual weapon.
The unidentified 47-year-old resident of southern Israel stole nearly $8,300 (almost Rs 6 lakh) from two Beersheba banks last month after threatening staff with an avocado he had painted black to make it look like a grenade, Times of Israel reports.
The man, who is now facing charges of aggravated robbery, entered a Postal Bank branch at the Big Beersheba shopping mall in mid-May, and handed the cashier a misspelled note demanding she hand over the cash at her counter.
“Hand over the money in the drawer,” the note read, but misspelled the Hebrew word for drawer, according to a Channel 12 television news report cited by the Times of Israel.
The robber then reportedly threatened the hesitant cashier by saying, “Put the money in the bag quickly or I’ll throw this grenade.”
He walked out with over $4,450 in cash. Five days later, the man walked into another branch of the Postal Bank at the Oren Center shopping area and stole $3,300 after threatening to blow up the place with the blackened avocado.
Police found that the man had a criminal record, including a three-year prison term for robbery.
