Israeli Photographer Imagined Gal Gadot a Superhero 7 Years Before Release of Wonder Woman 1984

Even before Israeli actress Gal Gadot appeared on screen as Wonder Woman for a Hollywood film, a photographer had imagined Gadot as Wonder Woman seven years ago. With Wonder Woman 1984 hitting theatres, the photos have now resurfaced and are going viral on the internet.

The photoshoot was done by Israeli photographer Moses Pini Siluk who had imagined Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman years before she was cast in the Warner Bros film. The images were published in Israel's Sheva Leylot [Seven Nights] magazine.

"I presented Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman... years before she was considered for the role," Siluk told the time of Israel.

But what made Siluk imagine Gadot as Wonder Woman?

The photographer said that at the time, Gadot was a rising star and was constantly traveling while also taking care of her family and her two daughters.

Hace 8 años @GalGadot posó para Moses Pini Siluk en una sesión de fotos inspirada en #WonderWoman. Nunca pasó por su cabeza que tiempo después encarnaría al personaje para la pantalla grande.https://t.co/zJnghvK60z pic.twitter.com/WyxpvSBdYs — SMASH (@SMASHem_mx) January 10, 2018

"She was flying around the world working and taking care of her family, and to me that triggered the idea of superhero. And she was more than happy to pose for the portrait. Neither of us realized we were capturing what lay ahead," Siluk said.

Wonder Woman 1984 won’t open in US theatres until Christmas Day, when it will also debut on HBO Max. The pandemic has forced studios like Warner Bros. to embrace unconventional release plans to get films out to audiences.

The film has nevertheless managed to earn an estimated $38.5 million in ticket sales from international theatres, Warner Bros. said Sunday. The film, starring Gal Gadot, started its rollout abroad last week, opening in 32 markets including China, and playing on upwards of 30,000 screens. The studio said admissions totaled over 6 million and that the largely positive reviews bode well for its future.

Originally, Wonder Woman 1984 was supposed to open in theatres worldwide this summer, but its release date kept getting pushed back. The first film made over $821 million worldwide in 2017 and the hope was that the sequel, which cost around $200 million to make, would even surpass that total.

(With inputs from AP)