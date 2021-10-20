Israeli Scuba Diver Discovers 900-Year-old Ancient Crusader Sword in 'Perfect Condition'

An Israeli scuba diver has salvaged an ancient sword off the country’s Mediterranean coast that experts say dates back to the Crusaders. Israel’s Antiquities Authority said Monday the man was on a weekend dive in northern Israel when he spotted a trove of ancient artifacts that included anchors, pottery and a meter-long (yard-long) sword. The diver was about 150 meters (170 yards) off the coast in five-meter-deep (5.5-yard-deep) water when he made the discovery. Experts say the area provided shelter for ancient ships and is home to many archaeological treasures, some dating back 4,000 years. But such discoveries can be elusive because of the constantly shifting sands. Fearing his discovery might be buried, the diver took the sword ashore and delivered it to government experts, the authority said. The weapon is estimated to be 900 years old.

“It was found encrusted with marine organisms, but is apparently made of iron,” said Nir Distelfeld, an inspector in the authority’s robbery prevention unit. “It is exciting to encounter such a personal object, taking you 900 years back in time to a different era, with knights, armor and swords.”

The sword is to be cleaned and further analyzed, while the diver, identified as Shlomi Katzin, was given a certificate of appreciation for good citizenship.

In an unrelated incident where Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his recent visit to the United States to address the 76th session of United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York, where he is set to bring back 157 stolen Indian antiquities being returned by the US government. PM conveyed his deep appreciation for the repatriation of antiquities to India by the US.

PM Modi and US President Joe Biden expressed their commitment to strengthen their efforts to combat the theft, illicit trade and trafficking of cultural objects.

The list of 157 artefacts includes a diverse set to items ranging from the one and a half metre bas relief panel of Revanta in sandstone of the 10th CE to the 8.5cm tall, exquisite bronze Nataraja from the 12th CE.

The items largely belong to the period of 11th CE to 14th CE as well as historic antiquities such as the copper anthropomorphic object of 2000BC or the terracotta vase from the 2nd CE. Some 45 antiquities belong to Before Common Era.

While half of the artifacts (71) are cultural, the other half consists of figurines which relate to Hinduism (60), Buddhism (16) and Jainism (9).

