Israel's Ultra Orthodox Rabbi Says Covid-19 Vaccine Will Turn People Gay

In a rather bizarre statement, rabbi (Jewish religious leader) from Israel's ultra-orthodox sect has warned people against taking the coronavirus vaccine saying it might turn people gay.

Rabbi Daniel Asor, who has a large social media following, also asserted that the entire vaccination drive is the work of a "global malicious government," which is "trying to establish a new world order."

In his latest online sermon, the leader said that anything, including the vaccine, which has been made using "an embryonic substrate" can cause "opposite tendencies", reports an Israeli media.

"Any vaccine made using an embryonic substrate, and we have evidence of this, causes opposite tendencies. Vaccines are taken from an embryonic substrate, and they did that here, too, so ... it can cause opposite tendencies," he said hinting at homosexuality.

After establishing a false link between vaccine and homosexuality, Asor went onto asserted multiple 'conspiracy theories' surrounding the entire coronavirus pandemic.

He termed the World Health Organisation (WHO) and vaccine-developing giants Pfizer and BioNTech "criminal organisations", who have presented false data about the vaccine's efficacy to the ultra-Orthodox leaders in an attempt to have them on the same page.

ALSO READ: How Israel Became a World Leader in Vaccinating Against Coronavirus

According to Isral Hayom, Asor has argued that the virus was released to "cull global population" and the vaccines are just a way to "further this agenda".

Asor's understanding of such baseless theories has gone a notch higher, as he claimed that entire vaccination business is nothing but a "secret and brutal Army" maintained between the US and Israel, that will eventually interfere wit the local law enforcement to 'further global government's' sinful agenda.

However, Asor's statement goes completely against the instructions given by senior rabbis of the sect including Chaim Kanievsky, Gershon Edelstein and Shalom Cohen, who have urged people to take the maximum protection against the global pandemic and that must include taking the vaccine.

Taking a sarcastic jibe at Asor's statement, an LGBTQ+ advocacy group Havruta said that if the vaccine is likely to alter a person's sexual orientation, then they are eagerly "waiting to welcome the impending new members".

Asor's statement comes at a time, when the Haredi community has reportedly witnessed high morbidity cases due to people repeatedly flouting the covid norms.

According to reports, around 17000 Israelies have receieved the second shot of the vaccine, showing no major side effects.

However, this isn't the first time when such a bizarre claim about the vaccine has been made by a global leader.

Earlier, in December, Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro warned Brazilians that if they take the vaccine, they will grow beards or turn into alligators. And then that becomes their problem, no more of the government's.