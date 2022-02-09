ISRO Set to Launch its Earth Observation Satellite This Valentine's Day

The Indian Space and Research Organisation has zeroed in on Valentine’s Day for its first launch of 2022. Reportedly, the organisation will be placing its Earth Observation Satellite (EOS-04) in orbit on February 14 from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota. According to a report by The Hindu, the Earth Observation Satellite is a radar-imaging satellite and weighs 1,170 kg. The satellite is designed to capture high-quality images and will function under all-weather functions. It will be placed in a sun-synchronous polar orbit of 529 km and will provide crucial data for flood mapping, hydrology, forestry and plantations, agriculture and soil moisture. ISRO has also picked the PSLV-C52 (Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle) to carry the satellite into orbit. It will take off from the first launch pad of the Satish Dhawan Space centre at 5:59 am on Valentine’s Day. As per ISRO, the countdown of 25 hours and 30 minutes for the launch will begin at 4:29 am on February 13 after the approval is received from the Launch Authorisation Board.

The PSLV-C52 will also carry two other satellites which include one student satellite named INSPIREsat-1 and technology demonstrator satellite named INS-2TD. The student satellite has been developed by the Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology, which collaborated with the Laboratory of Atmospheric and Space Physics at the University of Colorado. Whereas, the INS-2TD satellite is said to be a precursor to the India-Bhutan Joint Satellite (INS-2B).

Earlier, ISRO had announced that it had disposed of the INSAT-4B satellite in space. Reportedly, the satellite had completed its operational life in orbit after which it was discarded at the end of its service through a process known as Post Mission Disposal (PMD). As per a statement by ISRO, the INSAT-4B was the 21st Indian Geostationary Earth Orbit (GEO) satellite which was disposed of through PMD.

Moreover, ISRO had also followed the standard practices as per the GEO mission planning and had included the required propellant for the re-orbiting in the initial fuel budget.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.