Iss Baar ka Pyaar Door se': SRK's Message to Fans Wanting to Ring in His Birthday Outside Mannat This Year

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's fans were in for a treat on Tuesday when the actor hosted a 'Ask Me Anything’ session in the afternoon.

Khan took on questions and requests from his die-hard fans and others alike and responded to all in his usual witty and sarcastic manner. In the midst of the AMA session, the actor asked his fans to not gather outside his house this year on his birthday on November 2 like they do every year in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

One user by name of Karanveer Singh posted a question to the superstar, enquiring about his birthday plans and said the police will not be allowing them to gather outside Khan's Bandra bungalow Mannat.

Khan immediately cautioned the fan from doing so and recommended that nobody should collect in crowds this year.

"Birthday plans sir ? Police won’t allow us to gather outside your Mannat."

Please I recommend nobody should collect in crowds. My birthday or wherever! Iss baar ka pyaar...thodha door se yaar. https://t.co/hANNv2VU0U — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) October 27, 2020

The superstar's bungalow in Bandra sees hundreds of fans turning up outside every year on his birthday on November 2. The actor is currently in Dubai for the current delayed season of IPL.

The Twitter chat session with his fans covered subjects from the actor's old movies to his pastime during the pandemic and even his IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders.