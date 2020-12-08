News18 Logo

ISS Shares Images of Full Moon as Seen from Outer Space, Viral Post Leaves Earth Mesmerised
3-MIN READ

ISS Shares Images of Full Moon as Seen from Outer Space, Viral Post Leaves Earth Mesmerised

ISS shared photos of the full moon | Image credit: Twitter

Posting the photos on Twitter, the ISS wrote that the full Moon occurs once a month and is a spectacular sight viewed from 250 miles above Earth.

The International Space Station (ISS) has treated people with pictures of the full moon from outer space. It shared four mesmerizing shots of the full moon as seen from outer space on social media.

Posting the photos on Twitter, the ISS wrote, “The full Moon occurs once a month and is a spectacular sight viewed from 250 miles above Earth.”

The post, which was shared on December 6, has garnered more than 42K likes and over 6K retweets. Netizens have also flooded the tweet with comments. Many netizens posted called it beautiful or marvellous, while a few people called the pictures amazing.

One user said that it appears as if the moon was floating in space.

Another person wrote that it seems one could reach the moon and grab it.

"That's you in the way of the view of the moon," said a netizen.

“And once in a blue moon it’s a twice a month event, and I am sure still awesome and spectacular from up there,” stated a Twitter user.

One person called the shots beautiful and said the view looked nice.

One Twitterati asserted that it is the post people need in this day and age. He might be referring to the challenges created due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The first shot is the money shot. Shivers down my spine," a person dropped this comment.

One netizen said he is speechless, while the other wrote, "It's a hell of a sight from Earth. It's bigger than Pluto and almost as big as the planet Mercury. No other planet has a moon that is so similar in mass to itself."

Earlier last month, beautiful and detailed photos of the ISS passing in front of the sun surfaced. The ISS is located at a distance of 250 miles from Earth and orbits our planet with a speed of around 17,000 mph. It takes around 90 minutes to complete one full orbit.

The stunning images of the ISS flying across the sky within a celestial backdrop were taken by photographer Andrew McCarthy, who revealed that it was one of his trickiest shots ever. He also shot images of the ISS passing by moon.

Sharing the photos on his Instagram page, he wrote, “For less than a second, the sun aligned with the @iss and my backyard.”

The photographer said that shot was captured simultaneously with two scopes.


