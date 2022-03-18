Issac Newton Predicted the World Would End in 2060 in Letter Written in 1706

The end of the world is an intriguing topic for a lot of people. Thinking about the conclusion of this vast existence is something that tickles our minds more than our brains. From mystical fables associated with religion to well-analysed and quantified ends suggested to the masses by science, everybody has painted the world ending on their individual canvases. One such painter of the end of the world was Sir Issac Newton. However, among the heterodoxic ideologies, Newton devised something that was multi-flavoured in terms of practices and beliefs. It factored in every perspective that contributes to this one last grand picture. And after combining all nodes, Newton predicted the end of the world in 2060.

In a letter exhibited at the Hebrew University, Jerusalem, Newton has penned down his prophetic algorithms and calculation, which he describes as ‘reckoning.’ In this letter written in 1706, Newton has predicted the end of the world.

Advertisement

Explaining his work, Newton writes, “And the days of short lives Beasts being put for the years of lived kingdoms, the period of 1260 days, if dated from the complete conquest of the three kings A.C.800, will end A.C.2060. It may end later, but I see no reason for its ending sooner.”

Born in 1643 in England, Newton was always an unconventional person. Author Florian Freistetter in her book has describes Newton as “strange and awkward.” Newton was fascinated with folklore-based ideologies as much as he was with science. The fascination was profound to an extent where he even tried alchemy, or in the common tongue, turning metal into gold. However, somewhere Newton’s knack for religiosity contributed a brick or two in the foundation of Deism and Naturalism.

Newton, in the letter, has jotted down the prophetic calculations that brought him to the number 2060. But, even though the letter is written by one of the greatest minds this world has seen, it is still been taken, like every other prophecy, with a pinch of salt.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.