Istanbul Dog Loves Travelling on Public Transport, Brings Smile to Hundreds of Faces

A street dog named Boji has become familiar with commuters on buses, metro trains, and ferries in Istanbul. He is often spotted in public transports enjoying the view from his window.

The dog is now recognized as a devoted commuter. Boji often seems to enjoy long journeys on public transport. On a regular weekday, he travels up to 30 kilometres (20 miles).

After becoming a sensation on the Internet, the Istanbul municipality officials recorded Boji’s all trips with a microchip. The officials revealed that in a day the dog travels by at least 29 metro stations and he was even tracked at sea.

It is being said that tram lines are his favourite but he usually commutes through the subway and that’s how he got his name. In the Turkish Language, the middle part of a subway carriage is called Boji.

As the dog became popular on social media platforms like Twitter and Instagram, the local municipal corporation made an account for him on other popular social networking sites. Through this, the dog stays connected with the people. Some said that the authorities were taking advantage of the dog’s popularity, while others like his daily updates.

The dog travels through certain routes more often, including metro lines and trains going to various historical places. The surprising thing is that Boji knows all the rules of travelling on a mode of public transport. He is even aware that one has to wait after checking on the metro station. Moreover, he knows how to go on escalators too.

Daily commuters in the city started noticing Boji around two months ago. Many shared pictures of him on social media. Boji’s social media account has nearly 50,000 followers. Now, Boji, the dog, has become a colourful part of many commuters on public transport. A reason to stop and smile.

