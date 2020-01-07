Take the pledge to vote

#IStandWithAnuragKashyap: Support Pours in After Director Joins Protest at Gateway of India

Kashyap has also been very vocal on Twitter about what he feels is right and wrong, especially condemning the JNU violence.

Raka Mukherjee | News18.com@RakaMukherjeee

Updated:January 7, 2020, 10:27 AM IST
#IStandWithAnuragKashyap: Support Pours in After Director Joins Protest at Gateway of India
"Neither Left nor Right or Centre. I am Diagonal. I only fight for my survival and my ideology," reads Anurag Kashyap's Twitter bio, which reflects exactly what most Indians feel right now, even if they have chosen to be apolitical so far.

While Bollywood has been criticized for remaining largely silent on the Citizenship Amendment Protests or the Natioanl Registar of Citizens, there have been several who have spoken up about the violence. After the attack on JNU on Sunday night, Taapsee Pannu, Zoya Akhtar, Richa Chadha, Vishal Bhardwaj, Dia Mirza, and Anubhav Sinha were among those who joined the Carter Road protest in Mumbai on Monday against the JNU violence.

One director in particular stood out to the masses - Anurag Kashyap. Known for his edgy cinema which questions institutions and people in power, Kashyap was spotted in the protest at Gateway of India.

People lauded him for not being just a keyboard warrior and coming out to actually protest the actions. Soon, he became the top trend on Twitter India.

People came out in support of him, saying 'History will remember you.'

Kashyap has also been very vocal on Twitter about what he feels is right and wrong, especially condemning the JNU violence.

He has also on record criticized the hate being spread saying that, 'We can see, who is attempting to divide us. You can't fool people forever.'

