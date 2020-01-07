#IStandWithAnuragKashyap: Support Pours in After Director Joins Protest at Gateway of India
Kashyap has also been very vocal on Twitter about what he feels is right and wrong, especially condemning the JNU violence.
Image credits: Twitter.
"Neither Left nor Right or Centre. I am Diagonal. I only fight for my survival and my ideology," reads Anurag Kashyap's Twitter bio, which reflects exactly what most Indians feel right now, even if they have chosen to be apolitical so far.
While Bollywood has been criticized for remaining largely silent on the Citizenship Amendment Protests or the Natioanl Registar of Citizens, there have been several who have spoken up about the violence. After the attack on JNU on Sunday night, Taapsee Pannu, Zoya Akhtar, Richa Chadha, Vishal Bhardwaj, Dia Mirza, and Anubhav Sinha were among those who joined the Carter Road protest in Mumbai on Monday against the JNU violence.
One director in particular stood out to the masses - Anurag Kashyap. Known for his edgy cinema which questions institutions and people in power, Kashyap was spotted in the protest at Gateway of India.
People lauded him for not being just a keyboard warrior and coming out to actually protest the actions. Soon, he became the top trend on Twitter India.
Keep continuing twitter army #IStandwithAnuragKashyap pic.twitter.com/Ck8Gn5p0XK— Mohd Tanveer (@Tanveer_463) January 6, 2020
People came out in support of him, saying 'History will remember you.'
A phenomenal night at Mumbai’s Carter Rd. The directors (Kashyap, Bhardwaj, Sinha, Akhtar) calmly directed, the singers and poets sang and recited, the actors (Richa, Taapsee, Dia, Swara, Ali) chimed in, the audiences watched and participated. Truly a Bombay blockbuster. pic.twitter.com/Krx1t09SoQ— Ankur Pathak (@aktalkies) January 6, 2020
History will remember you forever.#IStandwithAnuragKashyap pic.twitter.com/7bOH8z0iTy— Abhijeet Alte (@AbhijeetAlte) January 6, 2020
Not only in movies yeh real life me bhi keh ke lete hain.#IStandwithAnuragKashyap— محمد ثقلین امام. | mohd saqlain| (@mdsaqlainimam) January 7, 2020
This man literally living his dialogue Keh-k-lunga in real life . #IStandwithAnuragKashyap pic.twitter.com/9LmPX8AvKP— MF Sameer (@mf_sameer) January 7, 2020
He is living his life as a hero, ju dialogue movie me bola hain wohii real me karegaa. Kayaar nahi hain sher hain wooo #IStandwithAnuragKashyap pic.twitter.com/s44XzaEv9c— Rifaz ahmed (@rifazahmed2) January 7, 2020
These are the real hero of Bollywood, they have guts to face all this shit as compare to so called actors..#IStandwithAnuragKashyap pic.twitter.com/b68EGZRzIK— Shahwaz siddiqui (@rehaansiddiquei) January 7, 2020
First Step from Bollywood Celebrity side... We appreciate your courage sir... #IStandwithAnuragKashyap #JNUattack pic.twitter.com/si8gs8dEc9— Gobinath (@goodgobi) January 7, 2020
|￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣ | |#IStandwithAnuragKashyap | |＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿| (•◡•) / 💙 / -- -- | | RT if you agree— काकावाणी (Fan Club) (@alisohrab07) January 7, 2020
I salute @anuragkashyap72 Sir #IStandwithAnuragKashyap I strongly stand with u sir..In terroristo se mat darna ham tumare sth hn @anuragkashyap72 Sir pic.twitter.com/ZrWoZCN11Y— Shamsher pathan (@Shamshe27974765) January 6, 2020
सिर्फ़ यह सरकार ही नहीं इनके गुंडे भी बेवक़ूफ़ हैं । यह इनकी नहीं हमारी ताक़त है । लेकिन बेवक़ूफ़ जो होता है वो ख़तरनाक भी होता है । लेकिन अंततः हारता है । लम्बी लड़ाई है , जी भर के लड़ेंगे। लेकिन सच के साथ खड़े रहेंगे। https://t.co/K0VLeRLEYy— Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) January 6, 2020
I was tweeting in isolation and had no idea that i had so much support across the country. Thank you for standing by me India . #letsTakeOurCountryBack— Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) January 6, 2020
He has also on record criticized the hate being spread saying that, 'We can see, who is attempting to divide us. You can't fool people forever.'
Anurag Sir, Exposing Divider In Chief & Tadipar. pic.twitter.com/i0dXMyKiAZ#IStandwithAnuragKashyap— Vikas (@Forgoten_Indian) January 6, 2020
