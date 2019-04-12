'It is Against Ethos of India's Constitution': Amit Shah's NRC Plan Gets Slammed on Twitter



We will ensure implementation of NRC in the entire country. We will remove every single infiltrator from the country, except Buddha, Hindus and Sikhs: Shri @AmitShah #NaMoForNewIndia

This is sickening. Goes against the ethos of India's constitution. https://t.co/uZEj5N14KK



TO WHOMSOEVER IT MAY CONCERN



Just as you may have ideas about “infiltrators”, I have ideas about the land of my birth.

Yours are to evict certain people from their home; mine are to ensure everyone stays together & gets a fair deal. pic.twitter.com/WlJi80RnUR

What we’re watching in real time is one idea of India (all faiths belong equally) being replaced by another (followers of some faiths belong more than others). Turbulent times ahead. pic.twitter.com/No1XrxpSzk



पाकिस्तान और इमरान खान भी यही चाहते हैं कि हिंदुस्तान में दंगे फैलें। इसीलिए पाकिस्तान खुल कर मोदी जी को फिर PM बनाने के लिए हर तरह की मदद कर रहा है। जो काम पाकिस्तान 70 साल में नहीं कर पाया, उसके दोस्त मोदी जी ने पाँच साल में कर दिया - हिंदुस्तान का भाईचारा ख़राब कर दिया https://t.co/Ftamyz5hZt

This is the "new India" they want, one completely devoid of unity & brotherhood. The BJP has made it clear that they have no respect for our Constitution & no remorse in dividing our nation on communal lines.

It is the responsibility of every Indian to vote out this hatred. https://t.co/otQr1qp6yL

Look at what kind of paltriness & crappiness @BJP4India can stoop to. What about the Christians & the Muslims? Divisive & discriminating comments by @AmitShah. Sad this is the India we live in. All blind @BJP4India Mice should first prove their authencity.#LokSabhaElections2019 https://t.co/qmTQGjcSpL — Szarita Laitphlang (ज़रिता लैतफलांग) زریتا لیتفلانگ (@szarita) April 11, 2019



And citizens are determined to remove you first! Eat that! https://t.co/ffetTj6QVO

This is plain Saffron Terror. No pretense. Shamelessness. The 'Other' and the 'infiltrator', according to BJP, is the Muslim. This communal politics based on hatred, bigotry & Hindu extremism is what BJP is all about. Official Twitter handle of BJP bats for bigotry and exclusion. https://t.co/noZk2HulQV

'Buddha' & Sikhs must be feeling very greatful tonight....🙏🙏 https://t.co/vex1FfKzEl

BJP President Amit Shah was slammed on Twitter by politicians, filmmakers, and the citizens after he revealed his party's plan on NRC and how it would benefit Indians in a rally in Kalimpong in Darjeeling."We will ensure implementation of NRC in the entire country. We will remove every single infiltrator from the country, except Buddha, Hindus and Sikhs," Shah said."We will remove Article 370 from Kashmir after forming the next BJP government at the Centre," Shah added."It is our commitment to bring in NRC across the country to chuck out each and every infiltrator. Unlike Mamata Banerjee, we don't treat infiltrators as our vote bank. For us national security is supreme. We would ensure that each and every Hindu and Buddhist refugee gets citizenship of this country," he said. Shah's statements against the Indian minorities did not sit well with many on Twitter and he was criticised for trying to bring "unrest" in the state and the country.Quote tweeting BJP's tweet, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said, “Pakistan and Imran Khan too want riots to spread in India. That is why Pakistan is openly helping Modi to become the prime minister again. What Pakistan could not achieve in 70 years, their friend Modi has managed to pull off in five years, damaging India’s brotherhood.""The BJP has made it clear that they have no respect for our Constitution & no remorse in dividing our nation on communal lines," Congress' Twitter account wrote.Journalist Rifat Jawaid said the citizens were determined to remove BJP first."They want to reduce the idea of Indianness to descent & religion, erasing all other faiths, cultures & identities," wrote All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi.Stand up comedians from India felt that Shah's remarks were "scary and disgusting" and urged netizens to not vote for the party.First prepared in 1951, National Register of Citizens (NRC) is a register that lists all "genuine Indian citizens" residing in Assam. NRC has often come under fire for being "unfair" to citizens who are left out from it.At the rally, Shah alleged that TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee, who is vehemently opposed to the contentious National Register of Citizens (NRC) that is currently restricted to Assam, was "misleading" people, and vowed to introduce it in every state after winning the polls.(With PTI inputs)