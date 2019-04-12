LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
4-min read

'It is Against Ethos of India's Constitution': Amit Shah's NRC Plan Gets Slammed on Twitter

'It is our commitment to bring in NRC across the country to chuck out each and every infiltrator. Unlike Mamata Banerjee, we don't treat infiltrators as our vote bank,' BJP President Amit Shah said at a rally in Darjeeling.

News18.com

Updated:April 12, 2019, 1:06 PM IST
Amit Shah / PTI image.
BJP President Amit Shah was slammed on Twitter by politicians, filmmakers, and the citizens after he revealed his party's plan on NRC and how it would benefit Indians in a rally in Kalimpong in Darjeeling.

"We will ensure implementation of NRC in the entire country. We will remove every single infiltrator from the country, except Buddha, Hindus and Sikhs," Shah said.

"We will remove Article 370 from Kashmir after forming the next BJP government at the Centre," Shah added.

"It is our commitment to bring in NRC across the country to chuck out each and every infiltrator. Unlike Mamata Banerjee, we don't treat infiltrators as our vote bank. For us national security is supreme. We would ensure that each and every Hindu and Buddhist refugee gets citizenship of this country," he said. Shah's statements against the Indian minorities did not sit well with many on Twitter and he was criticised for trying to bring "unrest" in the state and the country.











Quote tweeting BJP's tweet, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said, “Pakistan and Imran Khan too want riots to spread in India. That is why Pakistan is openly helping Modi to become the prime minister again. What Pakistan could not achieve in 70 years, their friend Modi has managed to pull off in five years, damaging India’s brotherhood."



"The BJP has made it clear that they have no respect for our Constitution & no remorse in dividing our nation on communal lines," Congress' Twitter account wrote.







Journalist Rifat Jawaid said the citizens were determined to remove BJP first.







"They want to reduce the idea of Indianness to descent & religion, erasing all other faiths, cultures & identities," wrote All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi.





Stand up comedians from India felt that Shah's remarks were "scary and disgusting" and urged netizens to not vote for the party.











First prepared in 1951, National Register of Citizens (NRC) is a register that lists all "genuine Indian citizens" residing in Assam. NRC has often come under fire for being "unfair" to citizens who are left out from it.

At the rally, Shah alleged that TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee, who is vehemently opposed to the contentious National Register of Citizens (NRC) that is currently restricted to Assam, was "misleading" people, and vowed to introduce it in every state after winning the polls.

(With PTI inputs)
