3-min read

‘It All Ended With a Big Bang': Emotional Fans Bid Farewell to ‘The Big Bang Theory’

The Big Bang Theory, which has been one of the most popular sitcoms for over a decade, has finally concluded after its twelfth season was aired on CBS.

Jashodhara Mukherjee | News18.com

Updated:May 18, 2019, 2:25 PM IST
"It all started with the big bang!
It all started with the big... bang!"

The Big Bang Theory, which has been one of the most popular sitcoms for over a decade, has finally concluded after its twelfth season was aired on CBS. Sheldon, Leonard, Peeny, Raj, Howard, Bernadette and Amy's journeys came to an end in the final episode which proved to be an extremely emotional moment for fans around the world.

It really marked the end of an era and like their title track goes, it ended with a bang too.

A few days ago, the cast and crew of the show shared emotional picture depicting how tough filming the final episode was for the whole team.

View this post on Instagram

It was really hard to pick the right pic for this post, so here is a shot of us in a hug after we filmed the last group scene we would ever film for the series... and TONIGHT is THE NIGHT... it’s the series finale at 8pm EST and then there’s the Young Sheldon (season!) finale, and then a special behind the scenes show hosted by @kaleycuoco and @sanctionedjohnnygalecki and then the entire cast is on @colbertlateshow I hope you get a chance to tune in and i hope you enjoy all of it. If you enjoy it even half as much as we’ve enjoyed (LOVED) creating this show for the past 12 years, then that’ll be a WHOLE WHOLE lot of enjoyment. All of us will miss seeing you in this format, but we will be around in all sorts of ways, I assure you... love love love ❤️❤️❤️

A post shared by Jim Parsons (@therealjimparsons) on



Jim Parsons wrote, "It was really hard to pick the right pic for this post, so here is a shot of us in a hug after we filmed the last group scene we would ever film for the series... and TONIGHT is THE NIGHT."

After the final episode was aired, Twitterati flooded the internet with heartfelt messages for the cast and crew.































It breaks our hearts to think that Sheldon will no longer be yelling 'Bazinga' at inappropriate moments anymore!
