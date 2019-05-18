‘It All Ended With a Big Bang': Emotional Fans Bid Farewell to ‘The Big Bang Theory’

Incredible. Just incredible. That speech. Giving me all the feels. That’s what you call “great television”. @bigbangtheory #BigBangTheoryFinale — aimee_clair (@aimers80) May 17, 2019

I never had such strong feelings about an elevator before #BigBangTheoryFinale — Sarah Boyko (@sarahewells16) May 17, 2019

I’m probably more sad than I should be about a TV show ending. Thanks for 12 years of laughs! #BigBangTheoryFinale https://t.co/ndpWmTxrZz — Ashley Robillard (@shleebeau) May 17, 2019

I CANT STOP SOBBING LIKE A BABY AT EVERY SINGLE SCENE IN THE BIG BANG THEORY FINAL EPISODE 😭😭😭😭 #BigBangTheory #BigBangTheoryFinale — Rowan (@RowanNori) May 17, 2019

It’s the moment we never knew we wanted to see but damn it’s one we did need & it’s freakin’ beautiful - Sheldon becomes an adult, a grateful adult, who recognizes his world/accomplishments are shaped by those around him . 😭❤️ #BigBangTheory #BigBangTheoryFinale — Michael Dean Shelton (@michaeldean0116) May 17, 2019

Am I the only one who also cried at the end of @YoungSheldon when Sheldon said he felt alone in the world and then they showed all of the @bigbangtheory characters as children?!?! Such a beautiful tribute! 😭❤️😭 #BigBangTheoryFinale pic.twitter.com/xlg7YyanW3 — Heather Elizabeth (@HeatherEliz1980) May 17, 2019

Thank you @bigbangtheory for reminding us the beauty and the value of friendship 💖😭. I immediately called my friends after watching this. 😭#BigBangTheoryFinale #BigBangTheory — purr (@chandriaxy73) May 17, 2019

It was the perfect ending! Thank you guys for the awesome 12yrs! Im not gonna miss you.. cause ill be watching those 12season over n over again!! #BigBangTheoryFinale #BigBangTheory pic.twitter.com/gRKKWMgim8 — Wrylycarloooo (@wrylycarloooo) May 17, 2019

September 24, 2007. That's when the first episode of #BigBangTheory aired. My husband and I got married 4 days later. So much has happened in my life with this show in the background. Thank you, cast and crew! #BigBangTheoryFinale — Melanie Sarver (@Melanie_Sarver) May 17, 2019

"It all started with the big bang!It all started with the big... bang!"The Big Bang Theory, which has been one of the most popular sitcoms for over a decade, has finally concluded after its twelfth season was aired on CBS. Sheldon, Leonard, Peeny, Raj, Howard, Bernadette and Amy's journeys came to an end in the final episode which proved to be an extremely emotional moment for fans around the world.It really marked the end of an era and like their title track goes, it ended with a bang too.A few days ago, the cast and crew of the show shared emotional picture depicting how tough filming the final episode was for the whole team.Jim Parsons wrote, "It was really hard to pick the right pic for this post, so here is a shot of us in a hug after we filmed the last group scene we would ever film for the series... and TONIGHT is THE NIGHT."After the final episode was aired, Twitterati flooded the internet with heartfelt messages for the cast and crew.It breaks our hearts to think that Sheldon will no longer be yelling 'Bazinga' at inappropriate moments anymore!