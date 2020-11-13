News18 Logo

2-MIN READ

'It Doesn't Feel Right': YouTube Just Cancelled 2020 Rewind and People 'Disliked' it

Image credits: YouTube.

Image credits: YouTube.

'2020 has been different. And it doesn’t feel right to carry on as if it weren’t. So, we’re taking a break from Rewind this year,' a statement by YouTube read.

auther-image

Buzz Staff

YouTube is taking a break from Rewind this year. The video-sharing website has been dishing out the yearly recap videos since 2010 but it seems like 2020 has been too much for humanity, including YouTube.

In a tweet posted on Thursday, YouTube's official handle informed: "Since 2010, we’ve ended the year with Rewind: a look back at the year’s most impactful creators, videos, and trends. Whether you love it — or only remember 2018 — Rewind was always meant to be a celebration of you."

"But 2020 has been different. And it doesn’t feel right to carry on as if it weren’t. So, we’re taking a break from Rewind this year. We know that so much of the good that did happen in 2020 was created by all of you. You’ve found ways to lift people up, help them cope, and make them laugh. You made a hard year genuinely better."

The global content creators who were confined to their homes during the pandemic were in disagreement with the platform's decision to ignore 2020 completely-- a year, according to them, when humans had to work doubly hard to stay afloat.

Those who remembered the YouTube Rewind 2018: Everyone Controls Rewind, the most-disliked video on its own platform, were here for the memes because there would be none with no YouTube Rewind 2020 in the picture.

YouTube Rewind started as something special - it became a collaborative effort between the celebrated YouTubers on the platform, irrespective of who they were -- creators, actors, musicians, and more -- and the rewind would always be something that fans on the platform looked forward to, for summing up the best bits of YouTube in a single video.

Despite 2018, 2019 rewinds being absolutely duds and dislike galore, netizens wanting a 2020 recap perhaps shows how they dealt with the year by entertaining others and themselves in this roller coaster ride of a year.


