'It is Finally Here': WhatsApp's 'Forever' Mute Option is Everything that People Wanted

Getting added in family groups, office groups, etc on WhatsApp is sometimes adds to our burden of being o the social media all the time. The never-ending pings after random forwarded messages, or text messages from offices that you don't want to see beyond office time keep buzzing your phone. This gives rise to the need of mute button, which WhatsApp has had for sometime now. But the feature has been updated and we can finally mute the chats FOREVER.

Forever isn't a lie, at least with WhatsApp's mute button. "You can now mute a chat forever," WhatsApp announced in a tweet. The messaging app did have mute option earlier, but with time frame of 8 hours, one week and a year.

You can now mute a chat forever pic.twitter.com/DlH7jAt6P8 — WhatsApp Inc. (@WhatsApp) October 23, 2020

As the messaging app extends its mute option to forever, it looks like this is what WhatsApp users had been waiting for since very long. Here is how they reacted to the development.

Meanwhile, Facebook Inc has said its WhatsApp messaging app would start to offer in-app purchases and hosting services, as it moves to boost revenue from the app while knitting together e-commerce infrastructure across the company.

The world's biggest social media company has been trying to boost sales from higher-growth units such as Instagram and WhatsApp, which it bought in 2014 for $19 billion but has been slow to monetize. With the changes, WhatsApp will enable businesses sell products inside WhatsApp via Facebook Shops, an online store launched in May to offer a unified shopping experience across Facebook's apps.