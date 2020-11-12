It is Not Just Earth, the Universe is Also Seeing a Steady Rise in Temperature, Finds New Research

It is not just our planet that is getting hotter but the entire universe that is observing a rise in temperature. A new study by the Ohio State University Center for Cosmology and AstroParticle Physics has said that the universe is getting hotter. The conclusion was derived after scientists examined the thermal history of the universe over the last 10 billion years.

According to the study, the mean temperature of gases across the universe has increased more than 10 times throughout the last 10 billion years. The researchers have observed that the temperature has reached around 2 million degrees Kelvin today which is roughly 4 million degrees Fahrenheit.

Yi-Kuan Chiang, a research fellow at The Ohio State University Center for Cosmology and Astroparticle Physics, is the lead author of the study. Chiang said that the new measurement provides a straight confirmation of the influential work by Jim Peebles, the 2019 Nobel Physics winner. Peebles laid out the theory of how the large-scale structure forms in the universe.

The study was further explained that with the evolution of the universe, gravity pulls dark matter and gas in space together into galaxies and clusters of galaxies. The pull is so violent that more and more gas is shocked and heated up. To conduct this research, scientists used a new method to measure the temperature of gas farther away from Earth. The scientists then compared those measurements to gases closer to Earth and near the present time.

Scientists said the universe is getting hotter over time due to the gravitational collapse of cosmic structure, and the heating will likely continue. Data from the Planck and the Sloan Digital Sky Survey was used to observe how the universe’s temperature has gone up.

The lead author of the study said the universe is warming because of the natural process of galaxy and structure formation. He further explained that the process is unrelated to the global warming happening on Earth. He said that the two phenomena are happening on very different scales and are not at all connected.