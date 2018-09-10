'Unlikely That God Will Call You on Your Phone': Parsi Priest Has a Message For Mobile Users Inside Temples



Parsi Priests got zero chill. pic.twitter.com/77xrMkIEYm

— Taronish Irani (@TaroIrani) September 8, 2018

Apparently, people hear the calling of God in many ways. Sometimes, many claim it comes to them in a dream, or when they visit a holy place - but it surely does not come to them on a mobile phone. That's exactly what a Parsi priest is telling everyone so they stop bringing their phones inside a religious place.With the increasing phenomenon of cellphones being common everywhere - even inside holy places, it becomes somewhat of a distraction for the others who are praying.In a picture posted by a Twitter user, a sign outside a Fire temple, (in Zoroastrianism, a Fire temple is the place of worship for Zoroastrians, often called dar-e mehr or agiyari.) is a message from a priest - which sums up how your religious experience should be, i.e without the use of a cellphone.“When you enter this Fire Temple it may be possible that you hear ‘the call of God’. However, it is unlikely that he unlikely that He will call you on your mobile phone,"the message states, sarcastically pointing out the all-too-common behavior of people using their cellphones in places like temples, churches, mosques, etc.However, it doesn't just end there. Along with a PSA asking people to switch off their mobile phones, it also has another message. "If you want to talk to God, enter, choose a quiet place and talk to him. If you want to see Him, send him a text message while driving,” the message ends.While the first part was simply sarcastic, the last message is also savage - and shows what an easy route to death is possible - texting while driving will ensure you reach the end of your life super fast.Guess even priests can be savage sometimes - when it comes to people defying the rules of worship.