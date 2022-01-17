IT Man Who Automated His Job One Year Ago in Pandemic Still Earns Rs 66 Lakh

The dynamics of working a job changed drastically since the Covid-19 pandemic with bedrooms being converted into offices and Zoom meetings becoming the new normal. Many of us found it difficult to adapt to this new normal while others did it easily. And then, there are people who actually used the situation to their advantage to make work easier for them. We often are advised to work smart instead of working hard and this IT specialist has literally worked on that statement to hack a way out where he is earning $90,000 (₹66 lakhs) annually while hardly spending a few minutes at his desk per day.

In a Reddit post that he made which is doing the rounds, the tech wiz said that he has automated his work to reduce his workload. An automated process utilizes machines to do the work in place of humans and one just has to feed instructions to get a task or multiple tasks done within a stipulated time. So, instead of spending tedious hours on his system, he instead gets to play video games, do household works and run errands during his working hours while making big money. He has kept the entire thing discreet and his company does not know about it.

The man said that his work included handling digital evidence for trials, uploading data to the Cloud and managing it for a law firm. Even before the pandemic, the workload was not much for an 8-hour shift since doing this did not require him to take so long. So, he was mostly stuck ‘pretending to work’. This motivated him to reduce his workload further once everyone started working from home after the pandemic struck. He set up a remote workstation and then tunneled it to his house, he said.

“In about a week I was able to write, debug, and perfect a simple script that performed my entire job. It essentially scans the on-site drive for any new files, generates hash values for them, transfers them to the Cloud, then generates hash values again for fidelity (in court you have to prove digital evidence hasn’t been tampered with),” he wrote. He added that that he plays video games or does other things all throughout the day and just look over the logs at the end of the day to confirm everything ran smooth, and then clocks out. He then added that he spends just 10 minutes at the desk on a workday.

